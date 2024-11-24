DVIDS – News – USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) arrives in Port Klang, Malaysia, for the first visit by a US carrier in 12 years





PORT KLANG, Malaysia The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) arrived in Port Klang, Malaysia, for the second scheduled port visit of its 2024 deployment, November 23.

Marking the first visit by a U.S. aircraft carrier to Malaysia since 2012, this visit demonstrates the continuation of a long-standing partnership between the two countries, rooted in close people-to-people ties, economically and security-wise.

This historic visit reaffirms Malaysia's importance to the United States, said U.S. Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard D. Kagan. It highlights our shared commitment to regional stability and Malaysian sovereignty, providing an invaluable opportunity for collaboration between our navies and key leaders.

Before arriving at Port Klang, Abraham Lincoln hosted distinguished visitors from Malaysia, including officials and media who toured the ship, observed flight operations, and interacted with U.S. Navy sailors. While in port, Abraham Lincoln will also host Malaysian leaders for exclusive visits, further strengthening bilateral ties.

Our visit to Kuala Lumpur is important for the United States Navy. This is the first time an aircraft carrier has visited in 12 years, said Rear Admiral Adan Cruz, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3. I deeply appreciate the opportunity to strengthen the partnership between the United States and Malaysia while providing an opportunity for our Sailors. and Marines to discover the magnificent city of Kuala Lumpur.

More than 4,200 Sailors and Marines stationed aboard Abraham Lincoln will be able to enjoy the country's culture and history. While in Malaysia, Abraham Lincoln crew members will have the opportunity to tour the region, through tours and conducting community relations (COMREL) projects where sailors will volunteer at local soup kitchens , the elderly and children's homes.

“On behalf of the crew of the Abraham Lincoln, I would like to express our sincere thanks to Port Klang and Kuala Lumpur for welcoming the Abraham Lincoln with such warmth and enthusiasm,” said Captain Pete Riebe, commanding officer of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). ). “We look forward to taking time at port to explore Malaysia's rich history and culture and engage with local community groups throughout our visit and, conversely, welcome key officials from the Malaysian Navy and government aboard Abraham Lincoln at Port Klang.”

Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group consists of USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), embarked staffs Carrier Strike Group (CSG) Three and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21, Carrier Air Wing ( CVW) new, integrated air and missile defense Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) and Destroyer Squadron 21 USS Spruance (DDG 111) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112).

USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. made a port call in Singapore, while USS Spruance (DDG 111) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) called in Thailand, demonstrating the inherent flexibility of a group naval aviation.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS OKane (DDG 77) and USS Stockdale (DDG 106) remain deployed in the 5th Fleet area of ​​operations supporting global maritime security operations.

CVW-9 is comprised of nine aircraft squadrons representing more than 70 aircraft aboard Abraham Lincoln: two helicopter squadrons operating the MH-60R and MH-60S Seahawk; three F/A-18E/F Super Hornet squadrons; an EA-18G Growler squadron; a United States Marine Corps F-35C Lightning II squadron; E-2D Advance Hawkeye Airborne Early Warning Squadron; and C-2 Greyhound for carrier logistics.

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is currently conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of ​​operations. The U.S. 7th Fleet is the largest forward-deployed numbered fleet in the U.S. Navy and regularly interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. For more information on the CSG-3, http://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USSAL-CVN72#

Date Taken: 11/22/2024 Published Date: 11/23/2024 00:51 Story ID: 485899 Location: United States Web Visits: 2,681 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN

