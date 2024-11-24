British Snooker Championships 2024: Draw, date and results as Ronnie O'Sullivan aims for ninth title





Ronnie O'Sullivan is aiming to win a record ninth British Snooker Championship title in York as he looks to defend the trophy he won by beating Ding Junhui in the 2023 final.

The Rockets have had a poor 2024/25 season so far and are yet to reach the finals. The best result would be to reach the semifinals of the Shanghai Masters and the Xi'an Grand Prix.

O'Sullivan, 48, faces Barry Hawkins in the first round of the British Championships on Saturday, while world number one Jude Trump takes on Neil Robertson in Tuesday's blockbuster opener.

Image: World number one Jude Trump faces tough first round match against Neil Robertson

Robertson, a three-time UK Championship winner, had to go through qualifying after dropping out of the world's top 16.

Trump won the Shanghai Masters and Saudi Arabia Masters this season, and also finished runner-up at the Xi'an Grand Prix and Northern Ireland Open. He lost both finals to world champion Kieren Wilson.

The 2024 British Championship final will be held on Sunday 1 December.

UK Championship Round 1 Full Schedule

Saturday November 231Ronnie O'Sullivan(1) vs Barry HawkinsShaun Murphy(9) vs Zhao Xintong7PMDing Junhui(8) vs Robert MilkinsXiao Guodong(16) vs David Gilbert

Sunday November 241Mark Allen(4) vs Jackson PageAli Carter(12) vs Ryan Day7pmSi Jiahui(13) vs Wu YizeMark Selby(5) vs Jack Lisowski

Monday, November 25th

1:00 PMChris Wakelin (15) vs. Matthew SeltKyren Wilson (2) vs. Stephen Maguire7:00 PMLuca Bressel (7) vs. Jack JonesGary Wilson (10) vs. Michael Holt

Tuesday November 261John Higgins(14) vs He GuoqiangJudd Trump(3) vs Neil Robertson7pmMark Williams(6) vs Stuart BinghamZhang Anda(11) vs Preliminary

Last 16 daysNovember 27th (Wednesday), November 28th (Thursday)

QuarterfinalsFriday 29 November

Semifinal Saturday, November 30th

Final Sunday, December 1st

