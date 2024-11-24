National security officials meet with U.S. telecom officials to share information on China's cyberespionage campaign, White House says





(CNN) Top telecommunications executives met with U.S. national security officials at the White House on Friday as concerns grow over a long-running Chinese cyberespionage campaign that has targeted some of the most senior U.S. political figures in the country.

Hackers have penetrated deep into some major U.S. telecommunications providers to spy on phone calls and text messages and have proven difficult to force out of some networks, people briefed on the matter said.

The meetings were an opportunity for telecommunications executives to advise the government on how it could strengthen its defenses against sophisticated hacks, according to the White House. The groups also shared information about the operation.

Hacking is shaping up to be one of the biggest cybersecurity and national security challenges facing the new Trump administration.

In another indicator of growing concerns about the cyberespionage campaign, a confidential briefing of all senators is scheduled for Dec. 4, after Congress returns from recess next month, according to a Senate aide.

This hack is by far the worst telecommunications hack in our country's history, Senator Mark Warner, Democrat of Virginia and chairman of the Intelligence Committee, told CNN.

But the scale of the hack, who was affected and its impact on national security are still under investigation.

The FBI has notified fewer than 150 victims, most in the Washington, D.C., area, according to Warner. But all of these victims likely called or texted many people, meaning the number of records viewed by hackers is likely much larger. Hackers could listen to calls from specific targets during certain periods, according to Warner.

U.S. officials and private cyber experts keep a running tally of the number of telecommunications companies hacked. US broadband and internet providers AT&T, Verizon and Lumen were all targeted in this hacking effort, CNN previously reported.

The hackers targeted the phone communications of senior officials in the Republican and Democratic parties, including President-elect Donald Trump, Vice President-elect JD Vance, Jared Kushner and Eric Trump, CNN previously reported.

China has denied the hacking allegations.

U.S. intelligence agencies also have extensive hacking capabilities and have targeted China's telecommunications sector, according to documents leaked by Edward Snowden, a former National Security Agency contractor, more than a decade ago.

U.S. authorities have been sounding the alarm for years about China's hacking program, which FBI Director Christopher Wray says is larger than that of all other major countries combined.

But those warnings have become even more alarming over the past year, as concerns grow about a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

Hackers linked to the Chinese government will not stop and will not stop because it is part of their overarching national goals, and cyber has become one of their most powerful levers of national power, Morgan Adamski said , executive director of U.S. Cyber ​​Command, the Army's offensive and defensive. cyber unit, said in a speech Friday.

The U.S. government, including Cyber ​​Command, has conducted offensive and defensive operations aimed at degrading and disrupting Chinese cyber operations around the world, Adamski said at the CYBERWARCON conference in Arlington, Virginia.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN's Morgan Rimmer contributed to this report.

