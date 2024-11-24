US struggles as drones shape war landscape: The future is here





FIRST ON FOX: The U.S. military took steps this week to advance American military capabilities by ordering a potential 5,880 drone systems small enough to fit in a backpack as the reality of combat shifts in favor of electronic warfare. The duration of the contract is more than five years.

Conflicts around the world, particularly the war in Ukraine, have dramatically changed the way major nations think about waging war, said Brett Velicovich, a drone expert and former U.S. Army intelligence and special operations soldier. , at Fox News Digital.

Ukraine's nearly three-year-old war has often depicted scenes not seen since World War II, with children being loaded onto trains, trench veins scarring the Eastern Front and renewed concern about how the geopolitics of this conflict could ensnare the entire Western world. .

A UJ-22 Airborne reconnaissance drone (UkrJet) prepares to land during a test flight in the kyiv region of Ukraine, August 2, 2022. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)

But Ukraine's disjointed response to a reality often outnumbered and sometimes outgunned has completely changed the way major nations view today's battlefield.

“Think about how we've fought wars in the past,” Velicovich, a Fox News contributor, said of the Vietnam War. “When you were fighting the enemy over that trench line, you didn't know who was over that hill. You saw a red hat and you shot at it.”

“You now have the ability to see what is over that hill and quickly maneuver your forces based on that,” he added.

A Wall Street Journal report this week said the U.S. military potentially secured its largest-ever purchase of small surveillance drones from Red Cat Holdings' Utah-based Teal Drones.

The move marks a significant step that the United States has been considering for more than a decade after terrorists began using small drone tactics against the U.S. military in the Middle East.

According to Velicovich, who regularly travels to Ukraine to advise on drone technology, the United States lags behind major adversaries like Russia and China in investing in drone capabilities.

Ukrainian soldiers search for a drone in a trench near their infantry position in the direction of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, March 10. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

While the United States has invested heavily in sophisticated systems like the Predator and Reaper drones, which are multi-million dollar systems designed for intelligence gathering and long navigation flight times and which have strike capabilities of missiles, it’s the small, inexpensive unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that are changing the battlefield. dynamic.

“These little portable UAS systems that you can take with a drone with a bomb attached to it [have become] basically an artillery shell now. These are guided artillery shells,” Velicovich said in reference to unmanned aircraft systems, which include not only the drone, but also the controller flown from the ground. “Frankly, it changes the way countries go fight wars in the future, and the United States has been so slow to get ahead. »

It would have taken about 15 years for the U.S. military to begin bolstering its short-range reconnaissance program with these backpack-sized drones, in part because the Department of Defense had to overcome a mental hurdle.

“That’s the mentality of senior leaders,” Velicovich said. “These guys are hardened combat infantry guys. They didn't grow up with sophisticated technology.”

“It really takes a lot of people to understand and change their thinking. And that's happening now because of the acceleration of the war in Ukraine, where they've seen how effective drones are,” he said. he declared, noting that drones can no longer be considered scourges. gadgets or toys of the future.

“Now it's real. Now it's here, the future is here,” Velicovich said. “We will never fight another war without drones.”

The U.S. Army has acquired Red Cat's Teal Drones drone systems in an effort to bolster its short-range reconnaissance capabilities as battlefield realities shift toward electronic warfare. (Red Cat Fund)

Teal Drones worked to develop a UAS system based on battlefield needs identified by the U.S. military and ultimately created the drone nicknamed Black Widow, Red Cat CEO Jeff Thompson told Fox News Digital.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES $275 MILLION UKRAINIAN ARMS PACKAGE THIS WEEK

This sophisticated system can be operated by one man, can resist Russian jammers, has strike capabilities and can fly in GPS-denied areas, an important factor highlighted by the war in Ukraine.

“The short-range reconnaissance drone is really going to be able to help the warfighter be more lethal and become a safer soldier,” Thompson said.

The American army has given the green light to the purchase of the drones. Each soldier equipped with Black Widow technology will receive what's called a “system,” which includes two drones and a controller, all of which can fit in their backpack.

Each system, including the drones and controller, costs the U.S. government about $45,000.

But, as Johnson pointed out, Ukraine's armed forces use about 10,000 drones per month, suggesting the United States will need to acquire many more than at current levels.

A soldier with the Ukrainian army's 58th Independent Motorized Infantry Brigade grabs a drone as he tests it so it can be used nearby as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, near Bakhmut , in Ukraine, November 25, 2022. (Reuters/Leah Millis)

The war in Ukraine has shown that affordable drones, particularly FPV drones, which stands for “first-person view,” can be made for as little as $1,000 apiece and are often rigged with explosives and used as kamikaze drones.

But drone warfare goes well beyond mere quantity: it is a “power game.”

“It’s a game of cat and mouse,” Velicovich said, explaining that drone and counter-drone technology, like jamming systems, is constantly evolving. “It’s happening on a level that most people don’t realize.”

“It’s like we’re almost looking into the future,” he continued. “We see what is happening on the ground now, in Ukraine, and one day we will have to fight a war similar to this, and we just have to be ready.”

