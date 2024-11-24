Austin Strengthens U.S. Cooperation with Fiji and Concludes 12th Indo-Pacific Trip > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III today signed a new agreement to strengthen U.S. logistics cooperation with Fiji, as he concluded his 12th trip to the Indo-Pacific since entering into function.

The acquisition and cross-services agreement aims to enable the efficient transfer of fuel and medical supplies as well as the use of maintenance facilities in emergencies, the culmination of nearly a decade of negotiations between the two countries and highlighting the United States' commitment to building lasting partnerships throughout the period. region.

“This agreement will mean closer ties and closer logistical cooperation between our forces, including for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief,” Austin said at a news conference today.

The Secretary signed a new agreement alongside Fijian officials during a ceremony today at Black Rock Camp.

Prior to the ceremony, Austin met with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa to discuss bilateral cooperation between the United States and Fiji.

In addition to finalizing the ACSA agreement, the two countries announced the start of formal negotiations on a status of forces agreement that will allow the two countries to work more closely together.

Austin also announced that the United States would provide $4.9 million in foreign military funding for the small arms recapitalization of Fijian forces, pending congressional approval.

Austin said the continued strengthening of the U.S.-Fiji relationship remains a focal point in the region.

“Our relationship is rooted in shared values ​​and our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he said. “The Indo-Pacific is our priority theater and our partnership with Fiji and other Pacific island countries is vital to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Austin's visit to Fiji, the first by a US Secretary of Defense, caps a series of engagements with regional counterparts demonstrating the United States' unwavering commitment to the Indo-Pacific, amid what 'Austin sees it as a “new convergence” of like-minded partners across the region.

In addition to Fiji, Austin met with key U.S. partners in Australia, the Philippines, and Laos, continuing the regional momentum he built throughout his tenure.

In Darwin, Australia, Austin met with Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and Japanese Defense Minister Nakatani Gen as part of the 14th Trilateral Defense Ministers Meeting.

In a joint statement following the TDMM, the three leaders announced that Japan would increase its participation in force posture cooperation activities between Australia and the United States, including through annual trilateral amphibious training between the Australian Defense Force, the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force Rapid Deployment Amphibious Brigade and the US Maritime Rotational Force – Darwin.

The joint statement also outlines measures to increase intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region, including Australia's participation in the Japan-Japan Bilateral Information Analysis Cell and the United States.

After his visit to Darwin, Austin traveled to the Philippines where he met with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilbert Teodoro.

During their stay, Austin and Teodoro attended an official signing ceremony of the new General Military Information Security Agreement, which provides a legal framework for improved and expanded sharing of information and defense technologies between the two countries .

The agreement serves as a basis for strengthening interoperability between U.S. and Philippine forces and paves the way for other security arrangements in the future.

Austin and Teodoro also broke ground on the construction of a new combined coordination center at Camp Aguinaldo in Manila to enable more information sharing between U.S. and Philippine forces.

Later, Austin met with Marcos at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, where the secretary highlighted the close ties between the two countries.

Before leaving the Philippines, Austin observed a Philippine Navy technical demonstration featuring T-12 unmanned surface ships provided by the United States with foreign military funding. The T-12 is a key capability used by Philippine forces to protect their sovereignty and operate throughout their exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.

Austin's stop in the Philippines was his fourth visit to the country since taking office, the most visits ever made by a U.S. defense secretary.

In Laos, Austin attended the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus.

U.S. defense secretaries have participated in the forum since 2010, when it was established by the 10-nation Southeast Asian bloc.

Austin met with a number of regional allies and partners during the forum and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to regional security.

He also announced the US Department of Defense's first-ever vision statement for a prosperous and secure Southeast Asia.

The statement outlines the U.S. vision for deepening our practical cooperation in Southeast Asia.

Austin also announced during the two-day series of engagements that ASEAN member states had approved a second iteration of a US-led maritime exercise with ASEAN countries, which took held for the first time in 2019.

“We have focused on working with like-minded countries to promote an open and secure Indo-Pacific region where countries can protect their interests and feel free to navigate international waterways and fly in the international skies wherever international law permits,” Austin said. ” said today while discussing his latest trip to the Indo-Pacific region and, more broadly, the United States' progress over the past four years in strengthening ties in the region.

“We have accomplished a lot,” he said.

