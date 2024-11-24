“I already have my ticket.” These celebrities want to leave the United States with Trump as president





By Marianne Garvey

They are looking to Italy, Canada and the United Kingdom

Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election has sparked a number of intriguing moves in the real estate industry, but perhaps none more interesting than the hordes of celebrities vowing to leave the United States rather than staying while he serves as the 47th president.

Ahead of his inauguration in January, several stars expressed their desire to leave America in favor of a new life abroad, with many making their plans clear well before the election even took place .

So who promises to leave and where are they going?

Sharon Stone is just one of many stars seeking a happier life abroad. The “Basic Instinct” actress revealed earlier this year that she dreamed of moving to Italy.

“I'm definitely considering a house in Italy,” Stone told DailyMail.com in July. “I think it's a smart construct right now. It's one of the first times in my life that I've seen someone run for office on an agenda of hate and oppression.”

Music icon Cher has made clear the drastic measures she would take if Trump were to force his way into the White House again before he even claimed victory in the election.

“I almost had an ulcer last time,” she told the Guardian in 2023. “If he gets in, who knows? This time I'll leave” the country.

The singer is not the only star to have revealed her plan to emigrate even before the elections. Raven-Symon said on “The View” in 2016 that she and her wife, Miranda Maday, would move if a Republican won again.

His choice of refuge? Canada.

“My confession for this election is that if a Republican is nominated, I will move to Canada with my entire family,” she said. “I already have my ticket. I literally bought my ticket, I swear.”

America Ferrera is also said to be determined to pursue a life away from the United States, with sources claiming she is considering the UK as a new home base, with her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, and their two children, son Sebastian, 6 years old, and her daughter Lucia, 4 years old.

“America is sick of Donald Trump being president again,” a source told DailyMail.com. “She is devastated that Kamala [Harris] lost. She thought the country she lived in was better than that. »

In July, Minnie Driver told The Times of London that she was returning to the UK after nearly three decades in Los Angeles.

The 54-year-old actress, who has lived in Los Angeles for more than two decades, said in July this year that she “couldn't see herself” living in a Republican-run state.

“Living in California, you’re somewhat isolated,” she said. “But do you want to go live in a bubble? Do you run away from the fire or do you go back to help?”

She added that she felt more “optimistic” about her prospects in the UK, even though the country was also going through a period of political upheaval.

“I have more hope,” she continued. “Despite all the divisions in the UK, there seems to be a stronger bond between us. We have this discourse. We talk about it and we laugh about it. We don't take out guns and shoot each other.”

“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg has said several times on the show that she often considers leaving the United States.

“Maybe it’s time for me to move out, you know,” she said. “I can afford to go.”

Cardi B. hinted in a recent post that she wanted to leave the country: “And that's the word to the United States of America's motherfucking mother.”

Billionaire Tesla (TSLA) founder Elon Musk's transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson, has also joined the host of high-profile figures promising to relocate in the wake of Trump's election.

She doesn't “see her future in the United States,” Wilson said in a Threads article.

“I've been thinking about it for a while, but yesterday it confirmed it for me,” she began her message. “I don't see my future in the United States. Even if [Trump is] in power for only four years, even if anti-trans regulations don't magically happen, the people who willingly voted for them aren't going anywhere anytime soon. »

While some stars have already revealed where they're considering settling down, those who haven't yet might want to consider one of the 10 places named best for American expats in a recent InterNations survey.

These locations in question include Panama City, Budapest, the French countryside, Belize, and Phuket, Thailand, all of which offer low housing rates and easy ways to obtain residency by proving small incomes.

In addition to housing, many of these places have strong economies, a growing tourism industry, and universal health care.

But besides moving to a country or city where the politics are better aligned with your personal views, what other benefits can you get from relocating? One advantage is that many countries are more affordable than the United States.

As for how to secure your entry into another country, there are several ways Americans can go about this, including obtaining a visa, obtaining a “golden visa” (which is granted to those who invest in real estate in exchange for residency ). ), and relying on ancestry links.

According to immigration lawyer Jean-François Harvey of the Harvey Law Group, inquiries regarding relocation abroad have increased this year. And even a small budget can be enough to buy a house in Spain, Portugal or the Netherlands.

