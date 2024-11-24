



Russia is ready to launch a large-scale cyber attack on the UK and could “put out the lights on millions of people”, a minister has warned.

Pat McFadden, Prime Minister of the Duchy of Lancaster, told a NATO meeting next week that allies 'must not underestimate' the threat Moscow poses in its 'hidden war'.

Russia has targeted Britain's energy infrastructure and “won't think twice” about targeting companies as part of an attempt to undermine the country's support for Ukraine, he said.

“Through a cyberattack, Russia could turn off the lights for millions of people. It could shut down the power grid,” he said in remarks first reported by The Sunday Telegraph.

“Have no doubt: Britain and the other countries in this room are watching Russia.

“We know exactly what they are doing and we are responding to their attacks both publicly and behind the scenes.”

Britain has learned from history that appeasing dictators who attack their neighbors “only encourages them”, he added.

“That is why we support Ukraine in its fight to determine its own fate,” he told the NATO Cyber ​​Defense Conference at Lancaster House.

“Putin is a man who wants destruction, not peace. He is trying to block our support for Ukraine with his threats.

“He won’t make it.”

He will warn that the threat is “real” and that no one in NATO should underestimate the Russian cyber threat.

Mr McFadden is expected to specifically mention Unit 29155, the Russian military unit that the government claims is behind numerous attacks in the UK and Europe.

“Unofficial hacktivists” who are not directly controlled by the Kremlin are “allowed to act with impunity as long as they do not go against Putin’s interests,” he said.

This is because South Korea, a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Indo-Pacific partner, was targeted for monitoring North Korea's military deployment to Russia.

