Russia is prepared to wage cyber war against the UK, the minister said.





In a speech to the NATO Cyber ​​Defense Conference at Lancaster House in London, the cabinet minister will warn that “cyber warfare can be destabilizing and debilitating” and describe the Kremlin as being “exceptionally aggressive and reckless” in this area.

McFadden will focus on the threat to Russia's ability to shut down the power grid and “put out the lights for millions of people” and its willingness to target British companies “pursuing malign objectives”.

“Given the scale of that hostility, the message to our members today is clear: no one should underestimate the Russian cyber threat to NATO,” he said. He told NATO allies:

He will allege that hacking groups affiliated with the Russian state are responsible for at least nine separate cyberattacks targeting NATO countries, including unprovoked attacks on critical national infrastructure.

McFadden's comments are the latest in a series of warnings about the growing threat of Russian cyber warfare.

Last September, a joint defense briefing by Western intelligence agencies accused Unit 29155 of carrying out attacks aimed at disrupting efforts to support Ukraine in resisting a full-scale Russian invasion.

This group is believed to be behind the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Salisbury in 2018.

A series of cyberattacks have been carried out on several parliaments in the UK in recent weeks. Some of them were claims from pro-Russian hacking groups.

Among the councils known to have been targeted were areas including Middleborough, Salford, Portsmouth and Tees.

In a later speech, McFadden will tell the conference that most of these attacks are carried out by gangs of “unofficial hacktivists” linked to the Kremlin, but that “action with impunity is allowed as long as it does not go against Putin's interests.” .

