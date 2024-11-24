UK wealth manager warns Rachel Reeves about plans to levy inheritance tax on pensions





Rachel Reeves' plan to impose inheritance tax on pensions risks undermining the retirement savings system and leaving beneficiaries with higher costs and long delays before receiving their money, a UK wealth manager has warned.

Michael Summersgill, CEO of investment site AJ Bell, told the Prime Minister in a letter to the Financial Times that the Budget was the most complex and expensive way to raise tax on unused pensions upon death.

He warned that there was a risk of fundamentally undermining the UK pension system if the government went ahead with the proposals as written, pointing out that there were simpler ways for the Treasury to raise funds through the retirement savings system.

The government said in its budget that pensions will no longer be exempt from inheritance tax from April 2027, which could increase by around $1.5 billion a year by 2030, according to official estimates.

These changes will result in double taxation on unused pension funds upon death after age 75. This is because both inheritance tax (IHT) and income tax are levied on severance pay.

Summersgill said the changes risked higher-rate taxpayers effectively paying a 64% tax rate on their inherited pensions. They also warned that beneficiaries may experience delays in receiving pensions because unused retirement pensions must go through probate before being distributed from April 2027.

At an emotionally difficult time for those close to the deceased… the process of distributing much-needed support will be interrupted by the much more complex probate process, he told Reeves.

Prime Minister Rachel Reeves announced the changes to her budget statement last month. PRU/AFP/Getty Images

The warning comes as money managers providing pension advice such as AJ Bell, Hargreaves Lansdown and Quilter are rushing to review retirement savings plans.

Government proposals would require pension providers to use the personal representative of a deceased pension owner to calculate the amount that can be exempt from the nil rate band, which is the amount of the estate that is exempt from inheritance tax.

But this additional administration will increase costs, Summersgill warned. He added that if the process is completed within six months, paying inheritance tax due will not only be difficult, but in many cases impossible.

Delays are most likely to occur when the deceased did not leave a will and received multiple pensions from multiple employers. Pension funds holding investments that are difficult to sell could exacerbate the delays.

Summersgill called on Reeves to scrap a quirk of the system that would not require beneficiaries to pay income tax on the proceeds if they die before the age of 75, instead bringing the pension within the IHT regime.

Helen Morrissey, head of retirement analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown, the UK's largest DIY investment site, said: “If it takes more than six months to pay your inheritance tax bill, HM Revenue & Customs will start charging interest, adding to the headache.” For families already going through extremely difficult times.

suggestion

Jon Greer, head of retirement policy at Quilter, said the current interest rate on outstanding IHT was 7.25%, but previously it had risen to 7.75%.

Pensions currently offer significant tax benefits and it feels retrospective and unfair to undercut people who have planned for the future based on the current system without some form of transition, he said. Governments must strike a balance between simplicity, fairness and operational feasibility.

A Treasury spokesman said inherited pensions would be subject to one inheritance tax, like any other savings, and one income tax if paid.

We continue to incentivize pension savings for their intended purpose – funding retirement – rather than being used openly as a means of transferring wealth.

