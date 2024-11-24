Putin ready to neutralize Britain with cyber warfare





Ministers are confident they are taking the necessary steps to prevent power outages, although they cannot stop Russia from launching a cyber attack on the UK. McFadden's warning is designed to ensure that the UK's critical national infrastructure and businesses do not underestimate the threat and take appropriate protective measures.

Earlier this year, two NHS hospital trusts in London were hacked, causing more than 800 planned surgeries and 700 outpatient appointments to be postponed. Among the patients destroyed were those in need of cancer treatment and organ transplants.

The hack was believed to be the work of Qilin, a Russian cybercrime organization. This occurred through a ransomware attack on computers operated by Synnovis, which provides pathology services to hospitals and GP surgeries.

Almost 100 cancer treatments had to be postponed for six days due to problems caused by the attack, according to data released by the NHS in London.

Last month, pro-Russian hackers claimed to have targeted several regional parliaments. A group called NoName057 (16) boasted that they had flooded Salford, Bury, Trafford and Tameside council's websites with internet traffic, rendering them unusable.

Hacktivist Threat

Mr McFadden will highlight the risk that unofficial hacktivists are perpetrating increasingly frequent, and in some cases increasingly sophisticated, attacks across the globe.

There are groups of cybercriminals and mercenaries that are not under the Kremlin's direct control but can act with impunity as long as they do not go against Putin's interests, he said.

They recently targeted South Korea, a NATO Indo-Pacific partner that monitors the deployment of North Korean troops in Kursk, where Russia is fighting Ukraine.

And Russian state-linked entities have been responsible for at least nine separate cyberattacks of varying severity targeting NATO member countries, including unprovoked attacks on our critical national infrastructure.

These groups are unpredictable, act with disregard for potential geopolitical consequences, and a single miscalculation can cause significant damage to the network.

He will tell you that Russia will not think twice about targeting British businesses because Mr Putin is willing to exploit gaps in our cyber defences.

Previous estimates suggest the UK economy is losing $27 billion a year to cybercrime. Mr. McFadden is scheduled to meet business leaders along with senior national security officials this week to discuss ways to strengthen defenses against cyberattacks.

Ministers are preparing legislation to strengthen the UK's defenses against cyber attacks. The Cybersecurity and Resiliency Act would strengthen the powers of regulators and force companies to report attacks they currently hide.

The bill is expected to mandate all essential infrastructure providers to understand and protect their supply chains from attacks. Measures could also include improving data management against cyberattacks to learn from previous hacks.

Ukraine used British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles in Russia for the first time this week. Joe Biden has given Kyiv the green light to use US-made long-range missiles inside Russia, paving the way for restrictions on Britain's Storm Shadows to be lifted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2024/11/23/putin-ready-to-cripple-britain-in-cyber-war/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos