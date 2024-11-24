Storm Bert hits UK, causing power outages, flooding and travel disruptions





Chloe Keedy reports Storm Bert battered parts of the UK and Ireland, knocking out power to thousands of homes, flooding roads, delaying flights and canceling trains. At least two people died.

Thousands of homes were left without power, roads were flooded and flights were canceled as Storm Burt pummeled the UK.

Winds of up to 70 mph are lashing coastal areas, and as temperatures rise Saturday, melting snow and heavy rain are causing flooding.

Hampshire Police said a man in his 60s was killed when a tree fell on his car on the A34 near Winchester on Saturday morning.

In Yorkshire, a 34-year-old man died after his car crashed into a wall in Shipley, with police pronouncing him dead at the scene.

Storm Bert brought warnings of “potential danger to life and property”. Credit: PA

The strongest recorded wind gusts occurred at Capel Curig in Conwy, North Wales, where wind speeds reached 82mph. Heavy rain is expected to be a problem across the UK, but particularly in Wales, where warnings have been issued for more than 30 areas.

Five adults and five children were rescued after a landslide hit a house in Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog, near Llangollen, north Wales.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said they had all left the scene and were being taken to a warm location by the ambulance service to be assessed.

Additional landslides were reported in the area, but no one was reported to have suffered damage.

Flooding has left the basement of Stubbing Wharf pub Hebden Bridge under water.

National Grid said around 4,000 homes were without power in the Midlands, south-west England and south Wales.

Ross Easton, of the Energy Networks Association (ENA), which represents the UK's electricity network operators, said: There were several weather-related outages in parts of the UK this morning. However, in most parts of the country, severe weather has not yet had a significant impact.

Forecasters are describing this as a multi-hazard event with the worst of the weather yet to come, so our members have additional engineers and contact center teams available and our control room is closely monitoring the storm as it progresses.

The M48 Severn Bridge in Gloucestershire was closed due to high winds and the A66 in County Durham was closed in both directions between the A67 and A645 due to snow.

Traffic was at a standstill on the M80 near Castlecary, North Lanarkshire, Scotland.

Flights at Newcastle Airport have been suspended as heavy snow hit the North East overnight and into Saturday morning.

Some arrivals were diverted to Belfast and Edinburgh and the airport's snow team tried to minimize disruption.

Six weather warnings remain in place and Scots are being urged not to travel unless absolutely necessary as Storm Bert continues to cause travel disruptions across the country.

Forecasters predicted up to 40cm of snow could fall in the Scottish Highlands, with an amber warning for snow and ice remaining in place for central areas until 5pm today.

Avanti West Coast has canceled services between Edinburgh and Carlisle all day Saturday and the next direct service from Carlisle will not run until Sunday afternoon.

North Yorkshire's roads are gridlocked.

Further south, heavy rain is lashing the UK. The Met Office forecast heavy rain overnight and into Sunday across south-west and southern England, from Oxford to Truro.

The yellow warning is in effect from 6am on Saturday until 11.45pm on Sunday, during which up to 70mm of rain could fall.

The Met Office said parts of Dartmoor were likely to see between 100 and 150 mm of rain.

The Championship football match between Portsmouth and Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, Lancashire, was postponed due to heavy rain hitting the pitch.

A gale warning is in place for coastal areas of southern England and Wales from 9am on Saturday until 9pm on Sunday.

UK Power Networks, the operator for eastern and south-east England, warned people to stay away from overhead power lines amid gusty winds.

