Meghan Markle makes heartbreaking confession ahead of Prince Harry's UK trip





Meghan Markle spoke about missing home and feeling emotional during the festive season at a dinner for Afghan refugee women in California.

It comes after Prince Harry was set to return to the UK without Meghan Markle following her court action against News Group Newspapers in January.

The Duchess of Sussex said the holiday season brings up a lot of emotions in people, telling the women they miss home.

“I miss home, I miss my country, and I find solace in my new community here,” she said.

Meghan Markle said Prince Harry was missing home and emotional as he prepared to return to the UK.

getty

We are grateful to be a part of that community,” Meghan told Marie Claire.

“From my perspective, I think one of the reasons why so many of us have wanted to have the opportunity to be together again right now is because the holidays are coming up and in many ways it has already begun. There are a lot of emotions for people. ”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched the Welcome Project in 2023 to support programs for Afghan women resettled in the United States.

The Duke of Sussex is not expected to travel to the UK for Christmas with the royal family this year as tensions remain frozen following the debacle of Harry's memoir, Spare.

Meghan Markle spoke at a dinner for Afghan refugee women in California.

getty

Prince Harry told ITV earlier this year that he felt unsafe coming to the UK with his wife.

Meghan Markle has not traveled to the United Kingdom since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022, and her husband has made several solo trips to his native country since then.

Last week, Harrys lawyers confirmed that Duke's lawsuit against News Group Newspapers (NGN) is still ongoing.

King Charles' youngest son is waging a legal battle against the publishers of The Sun over allegations of illegal information gathering, with a trial due to take place in January 2025.

Prince Harry is locked in a legal battle with the publisher of The Sun over allegations of illegal information gathering.

dad

Royal critic Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News he did not expect Meghan Markle to visit the UK for the trial.

“There are a number of reasons why Meghan is not currently in the UK,” Fitzwilliams said.

“You can see why just by looking at the opinion polls.

“Of course, there is a conflict with the royal family, so there is no reason for her to come.”

