Storm Bert map: Where and when the UK will be hit by snow and wind after Met Office issued weather warning





Your support helps us tell the story

From reproductive rights to climate change to big tech, The Independent is where the stories are unfolding. Whether we're investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing 'The A Word,' the latest documentary highlighting American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts. Messaging.

At such a critical moment in American history, we need reporters on the field. Your donations allow us to continue sending journalists to tell both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across politics. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to block Americans' reporting and analysis with a paywall. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, and those who can afford it should pay for it.

Your support makes all the difference.CloseRead More

The Met Office has warned people to prepare for rain, wind and snow over the weekend, with a dangerous weather warning in place for Sunday as Storm Butte sweeps across the country.

After temperatures plummeted earlier this week, weather warnings were issued throughout the weekend as thick snow, heavy rain and winds exceeding 80 miles per hour lashed the country.

Two more severe yellow warnings were issued on Saturday for heavy snowfall of up to 40cm engulfing Scotland and England, causing severe travel disruptions, but authorities later warned the worst was yet to come.

With heavy rain falling overnight and into Sunday, forecasters warned that a rapid thawing of the previous day's heavy snow could lead to further potentially life-threatening flooding, with nearly 400 areas considered at risk as of Sunday morning.

Open image from gallery

The Korea Meteorological Administration's special weather advisory is effective from 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. (Meteorological Administration)

Despite unusually mild temperatures on Sunday morning, about 10 degrees above the usual November high, the Met Office issued six weather warnings related to wind and rain.

A gale warning is in place for the whole of Northern Ireland until 6pm, with forecasters predicting delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves and there will be power losses. I'm doing it. and other services are available.

A gale warning is also in place on the south coast of England until 9pm, which also warns of a small possibility of large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and private property, causing injury and risk to life. Flying debris is unlikely to cause injury and may be life-threatening.

Additional warnings for rain in south-west England and south Wales warn that some communities could be closed due to flooding of roads, homes and businesses could be flooded and water could run fast or deepen, posing a risk to life.

Open image from gallery

Four weather warnings were issued for southern England on Sunday morning (Method Office).

A warning was also issued for very strong winds on Scotland's west coast until midnight, which forecasters said were likely to disrupt transport and make coastal and marine conditions dangerous.

Met Office deputy meteorologist Dan Holley said: Storm Burt will transition into much milder air and the risk of winter will gradually diminish over the weekend, but heavy snow is expected to fall for a period of time across parts of northern England and Scotland, particularly the Highlands, on Saturday . and a warning is displayed.

Heavy rain will affect some areas through Saturday and Sunday, particularly across southern and western England, with a number of warnings in place.

He added that the rapid melting of snow accumulated over the weekend and a period of strong winds are likely to further exacerbate the impact and cause travel disruption as well as flooding for some.

In fact, by 3pm on Saturday there were 26 flood warnings in place in England, with 83 flood warnings in place below that. There are six flood warnings in place for southern and eastern Scotland, one warning in place in Orkney and 41 warnings and five warnings in place in Wales.

By Sunday, the number of areas at risk of flooding had risen to nearly 400.

The Environment Agency has issued 76 flood warnings in England, meaning flooding is expected, and a further 193 flood warnings warning that flooding is possible.

Open image from gallery

(Environmental Administration)

There are 51 flood warnings in place in Wales, mainly in the south-east, with a further 60 warnings in place.

Scotland receive five yellow cards, with five at Orkney, three at Tayside and six at Strath Oykel.

Open image from gallery

(Wales Natural Resources)

Open image from gallery

(cepha)

Unstable weather is likely to continue until early next week, with strong winds and showers falling in various places. Temperatures in most areas will be average, but strong winds will make it feel somewhat cold.

Looking further ahead, there are signs that there will be a brief return to cold weather with a brief spell of wintry showers, especially in the north, before becoming milder and more unsettled again towards the end of next week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/weather/storm-bert-map-tracker-weather-warnings-met-office-b2652726.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos