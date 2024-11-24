Donald Trump allies have warned Keir Starmer that the United States will crush Britain's economy if he helps arrest Benjamin Netanyahu.





A staunch ally of Donald Trump has warned Sir Keir Starmer that Britain will face dire economic consequences if it helps arrest Benjamin Netanyahu.

Senator Lindsey Graham said the United States should crush the economies of anyone who complies with warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The Israeli prime minister will be arrested if he enters the UK, Downing Street has said. On Friday No 10 refused to comment explicitly on the incident, saying it was a hypothetical situation and adding that Britain would follow its legal obligations.

The ICC also issued an arrest warrant for Israel's former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

But the move sparked outrage among U.S. Republicans.

In response, Prime Minister Graham said on Twitter, “Any country or organization that aids or encourages this anger will face steadfast resistance from the United States,” and added, “I will work with President Trump, his team, and my colleagues in Congress to resolve this problem.” “I look forward to it,” he said. Strong reaction.

Senator Lindsey Graham is threatening allies who support the ICC (Getty)

The South Carolina senator later told Fox News: If you as a country help the ICC and force arrest warrants for Bibi and Gallant, as a country I will sanction you.

You'll have to choose the US vs. the rogue ICC. i am working with [another US senator] Tom Cotton will work to pass legislation as quickly as possible to sanction any country that aids and abets the arrest of Israeli politicians. What they are doing in Israel is trying to prevent a second Holocaust. So if our allies Canada, Britain, Germany and France try to help the ICC, we will impose sanctions.

Asked what the punishment would be, he added: The economy must be brought down. Why can't they go after Trump or another American president?

In March 2023, Mr. Lindsey supported an ICC arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, praising the organization. “The ICC’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin is a big step in the right direction for the international community,” he said. It is more than justified by the evidence. I hope that the international community will continue to support the ICC's efforts to hold President Putin accountable for his invasion of Ukraine.

Aftermath of last week's Israeli airstrike in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza (AFP)

No 10 backed the ICC on Thursday after it issued an arrest warrant, saying the government respects the court's independence.

But shadow Foreign Secretary Dame Priti Patel described the move as worrying and provocative and called on the government to condemn it.

Conservative ministers had been considering raising a legal challenge to the issuance of arrest warrants ahead of the July general election, but the new Labor government withdrew this, saying it was a matter for the courts.

The ICC said there were reasonable grounds to believe that both Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister Gallant were responsible for the war crime of starvation as a means of war and crimes against humanity, including murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.

Neither Israel nor the United States are members of the ICC.

