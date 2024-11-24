Flooding worsens in Wales as Storm Bert continues to batter England





An amber warning for wind and rain remains in force for western Scotland, southern England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Hundreds of flood warnings were also issued in England, Wales and Scotland.

Wind gusts reached 75 mph in coastal areas and up to 65 mph inland.

North Wales Police said officers searching for a missing man found the body in the River Conway near Trefrey, County Conwy, during storms on Sunday afternoon.

Official identification has not yet been made, but the family of Brian Perry, 75, has been notified, police said.

All Royal Parks around London will be closed on Sunday due to strong winds. Hyde Park and the popular Winter Wonderland attractions are also included.

Park management said it would delay Monday's reopening after safety inspections.

Following similar incidents on Saturday, road and rail service disruptions continued in some areas on Sunday due to flooding, strong winds and fallen trees.

In south Wales, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council has declared a major incident after significant flooding. The River Taff burst its banks in Pontypridd, flooding nearby homes.

The Abercynon Feeder Pipe Footbridge over the river has been completely washed away, council leader Andrew Morgan told a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

The bridge was being rebuilt after being severely damaged by Storm Dennis in 2020, which caused significant flooding of homes and businesses when it hit the area.

Three rest centers have been set up for affected residents. The council added that between 200 and 300 residential and commercial properties were damaged by flooding.

Record river levels were recorded on the River Taff on Saturday night, but officials still urged residents to be cautious but said these levels were now starting to fall as the rain subsided.

Mr Morgan told reporters he was “surprised” that only a yellow weather warning had been issued for the area, adding: “We were prepared for the possibility of a yellow alert.”

