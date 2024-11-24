Russia is preparing cyber attacks against the UK and other NATO members, a minister has warned.





A senior cabinet minister is expected to warn that “no one should underestimate the Russian cyber threat to NATO”. (Photo: MOD)

Russia will seek to undermine support for Ukraine as it prepares a series of cyberattacks against Britain and other NATO members, a senior cabinet minister will warn in a major speech.

Moscow “won't think twice” about exploiting defense gaps to target British companies and allies “should not underestimate” the threat it poses, Duchy of Lancaster Chancellor Pat McFadden said.

The Minister will be speaking at the NATO Cyber ​​Defense Conference at Lancaster House.

Mr McFadden will also warn that Russia is allowing cyber interference to “put out the lights on millions of people” and represents a “hidden war” being waged against Kiev, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

The Minister is expected to say the following in his speech at Lancaster House: “Military power is one thing. But cyber warfare can be destabilizing and debilitating. With a cyber attack, Russia can put out the fires of millions of people. This is the hidden war Russia is waging with Ukraine.”

He would add: “Given the scale of hostility, the message to our members today is clear: No one should underestimate Russia’s cyber threat to NATO. The threat is real. Russia is unusually aggressive and reckless in the cyber domain.”

WATCH: Ukraine conflict shows cyber will be 'very much a part' of future warfare Officials say they are ‘unofficial hacktivists.’

Mr McFadden is expected to specifically mention Unit 29155, a Russian military unit that the government has previously said carried out some attacks in the UK and Europe.

There are groups of “unofficial hacktivists” and mercenaries who are not directly controlled by the Kremlin but can act with impunity as long as they do not go against Putin's interests, he said.

This comes after South Korea, a NATO Indo-Pacific member, was targeted for monitoring the deployment of North Korean troops in Kursk, where Russia is fighting Ukraine.

It is reported that Ukrainian and North Korean troops are fighting each other due to the invasion of Kursk (Photo: Reuters)

The attack is widely believed to have been the work of a Kremlin-supporting cyber gang, and Mr McFadden warned that such groups had a “disregard” for geopolitics and that “just one miscalculation could cause great damage to our networks”.

“Russia will not think twice about targeting British businesses in pursuit of its malign objectives – it is happy to exploit gaps in our cyber or physical defenses,” he would add.

“This means ensuring that businesses and other private organizations do everything they can to lock their digital doors. Their security is our security.”

In his speech on Monday, Prime Minister McFadden is expected to detail how the UK will strengthen its protection against emerging cyber threats and strengthen cooperation with NATO allies.

He and top national security officials are scheduled to meet with business leaders next week to discuss ways they can protect themselves.

