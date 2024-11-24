Mysterious drones fly over US Air Force bases





Unidentified drones were seen last week above three British air bases used by the United States Air Force (USAF), the two countries confirmed.

The USAF has confirmed that “small unmanned aerial systems” (UAS) have been spotted flying over and near Royal Air Force bases at Lakenheath, Mildenhall and Feltwell in eastern England, between November 20 and 22, The Press Association news agency reported.

It is unclear at this stage whether the drones spotted were considered hostile.

“The number of UAS fluctuated and their size/configuration varied,” the USAF said in a statement. “The UAS were actively monitored and installation officials determined that none of the incursions impacted base residents or critical infrastructure.”

His statement continued: “To protect operational security, we do not discuss specific measures to protect our forces, but we retain the right to protect the installation. We continue to monitor our airspace and work with host nation authorities and mission partners to ensure safety. base personnel, facilities and assets.

Separately, a spokesperson for the British Ministry of Defense said that “we take the threats seriously and maintain robust measures at defense sites. This includes security capabilities against drones.”

A general view shows the entrance to RAF (Royal Air Force) Lakenheath, home of the US Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing, near the village of Lakenheath, eastern England, June 15, 2020 The drones have… the entrance to RAF (Royal Air Force) Lakenheath, headquarters of the 48th Fighter Wing of the US Air Force, near the village of Lakenheath, eastern England, June 15, 2020. Drones have been spotted over Lakenheath and two other bases used by the US Air Force. More CHRIS RADBURN / AFP/Getty Images

Lakenheath, in Suffolk County, is home to the U.S. Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing, the only F-15 wing based in Europe. RAF Mildenhall is also based in Suffolk, with RAF Feltwell located just a few miles away in Norfolk.

In December 2017, RAF Mildenhall was briefly placed on lockdown after a car allegedly tried to ram a gate at the base checkpoint.

Suffolk police said at the time that the suspect did not respond when security guards signaled him to stop driving. American soldiers then opened fire on the suspect who was driving the car.

Police said a man “with cuts and bruises” was later arrested at the scene. The incident was not treated as a terrorist attack and there was no wider threat to the public or occupants of the base.

In May 2016, a man was jailed for life for plotting to commit a terrorist act near RAF Lakenheath.

Junead Khan was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years in prison for plotting to kill American personnel outside the base. He had planned to stage a road accident near the field and then kill those who came to help him, the BBC reported.

Updated 11/24/24, 9:53 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

