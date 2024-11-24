Storm Bert LIVE: Body found swept into river as rain falls for first time in months in 48 hours





Helping Britain prepare for devastating snow, ice and cold temperatures Your support helps us tell our story

From reproductive rights to climate change to big tech, The Independent is where the stories are unfolding. Whether we're investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing 'The A Word,' the latest documentary highlighting American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts. Messaging.

At such a critical moment in American history, we need reporters on the field. Your donations allow us to continue sending journalists to tell both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across politics. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to block Americans' reporting and analysis with a paywall. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, and those who can afford it should pay for it.

Your support makes all the difference.CloseRead More

The body of a missing 75-year-old man has been found in the River Conwy as nearly 400 areas of England are at risk of flooding due to heavy rain and melting snow from Storm Bert.

Storm Bert dumped almost a month's worth of rain in less than 48 hours and caused chaos for people traveling by road and rail, with winds of up to 82mph recorded. Rising temperatures are causing snow to melt and heavy rain is causing flooding and the Met Office has issued six weather warnings for Sunday.

Houses and cars have been flooded in Wales as rising sea levels have been reported in cities across the country, including Pontypridd, Ebbw Vale and Aberdare.

North Wales Police said a body was discovered on Saturday during a search for missing Brian Perry in the River Conwy near the market town of Llanwrst. A man in his 60s died after a tree fell on his car in Hampshire, and 10 people were rescued from a house that suffered a landslide in north Wales, rescue services said.

London attractions and parks closed due to strong winds

Some attractions were closed due to continued windy conditions.

Hyde Parks Winter Wonderland is closed on Sundays and all of London's Royal Parks, including Greenwich Park and Primrose Hill, are also closed.

Locked gates in London's Hyde Park closed to the public during Storm Butt (PA Wire)

Tara CobhamNovember 24, 2024 21:30

GoFundMe page set up for flood victims in south Wales

A local councilor has set up a GoFundMe page to help people affected by flooding in south Wales, which left hundreds of properties under water.

Andy GregoryNovember 24, 2024 20:55

Picture: Firefighters pumping water on a street in Pontypridd Firefighters are pictured pumping water on a street next to the River Taff in Pontypridd after homes were flooded by rising water (George Thompson/PA)

Tara CobhamNovember 24, 2024 20:30

'Danger to life' flood warning issued near Monmouth.

Natural Resource Wales has issued two serious risk flood warnings for life along the River Monnow near Monmouth.

The agency has issued a further 51 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 45 warnings where flooding is possible.

(Wales Natural Resources)

Andy GregoryNovember 24, 2024 19:55

Man dies after vehicle plunges into water in Lancashire on Saturday.

A man in his 80s has died after his car fell into water near Colne on Saturday.

Lancashire Police said in a statement released on Sunday afternoon that the man was found in the water in Cockhill Lane, Pawwridge, just after 4.15pm, but was later pronounced dead in hospital.

A woman in her 80s was also taken to the hospital, but it was reported that her life was not in danger.

It is unclear whether it is linked to Storm Bert, which caused flooding across the UK this weekend.

Tara CobhamNovember 24, 2024 19:43

The First Minister said the difficult weekend had had a devastating impact on those affected by the floods.

First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan said it had been a truly difficult weekend and the devastating toll on those affected by flooding after Storm Bert hit.

Baroness Morgan told the broadcaster: It was a really tough weekend. I would like to thank the emergency services for all the support they are providing to those affected.

I believe this is the second time a storm has affected so many people. Because of the significant investments made since the last storm hit, we have been able to protect much more of our property than we did last time. But obviously this is absolutely devastating right before Christmas for those affected.

Asked whether there would be emergency funding available to help people, she said discussions had already begun and, of course, “we will do whatever is necessary to put in place measures to support people who have gone through really, really difficult circumstances.”

She added that they have invested hundreds of millions of pounds in flood defenses over the past few years, which has helped protect around 250,000 homes, but clearly climate change will affect us and the time will come when that will happen. It is too difficult to protect every household across the country, but we would like to provide support if we can to do so for those affected.

Wales' First Minister Eluned Morgan said it had been a “truly difficult weekend” and the devastation had been truly devastating for those affected by the flooding after Storm Bert hit (PA Wire).

Tara CobhamNovember 24, 2024 19:40

Flood-hit Pontypridd residents fear their homes could be submerged overnight

Residents of a flood-hit village in South Wales fear their homes could flood overnight.

Claire Instrell, whose Pontypridd home flooded four years ago but escaped the water this time, said: At 8 this morning I got out of bed.

The neighbors went around locking everyone's doors last night.

The Natural Resources Wales committee did nothing. Didn't do anything at all.

She said she did not want to sleep in the house on Sunday evening because she was worried that water might come in during the night.

Tara CobhamNovember 24, 2024 19:30

The PM said he had spoken to the First Minister of Wales and was receiving updates as Storm Bert develops.

The Prime Minister added that he had spoken to the First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan, about the flooding in Wales and that he was receiving updates as Storm Bert develops.

Sir Keir Starmer posted on X: We spoke to @PrifWeinidog about the severe weather and flooding in Wales.

Thank you to our emergency responders who work tirelessly to protect our communities. I feel for those who have been harmed.

I'm getting updates as Storm Bert develops across the UK.

Tara CobhamNovember 24, 2024 19:24

River Taff rises to record levels

Record river levels were recorded on the River Taff in Wales on Saturday night.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Borough Council leader Andrew Morgan said rivers at the Aberdare monitoring station were 23mm higher during Storm Dennis in 2020, significantly higher than the previous record at the time.

Local councilor Sir Chris Bryant said river levels in the Rhondda were 53cm higher than they were during Storm Dennis in February 2020.

River Taff flooding in Pontypridd, Wales (Ceri Davies/PA)

Tara CobhamNovember 24, 2024 19:00

Water levels have fallen significantly on flood-affected streets in Pontypridd.

Water levels have fallen significantly on Sion Street in Pontypridd, where several houses were flooded as a result of Storm Bert.

Firefighters are working to pump water from the streets and return it to the river.

One car that was partially underwater is no longer submerged.

Tara CobhamNovember 24, 2024 18:30

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/weather/storm-bert-weather-latest-travel-warnings-floods-flights-snow-rain-b2652786.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos