US Chemical Safety Board releases findings on chemical releases, fires at Georgia lab





It was a chemical reaction that sparked the massive fire and plume of toxic smoke at a Georgia laboratory that threatened nearby communities and the Atlanta metropolitan area in September, according to findings released by the Chemical Safety Board ( CSB) of the United States.

The committee released its findings Friday following an investigation into the Sept. 29 chemical fire at a BioLab facility in Conyers, Georgia.

The safety committee said the main substances involved were a set of chemicals commonly used for cleaning and disinfection: bromochloro-5,5-dimethylimidazolidine-2,4-dione (BCDMH), trichloroisocyanuric acid (TCCA ) and sodium dichloroisocyanurate (DCCA). . The chemicals were stored in the factory's warehouse and generated heat, ultimately leading to their decomposition and resulting in the release of toxic fumes and fires, the CSB said in its report.

The resulting massive plumes of toxic smoke contained chlorine and other hazardous substances and caused significant off-site impacts, the CSB said.

Operator KIK Consumer Products manages the BioLab facility in Conyers, which produces chlorine-based Clorox brand pool cleaning products.

The CSB said the incident began around 5 a.m., when a BioLab employee on standby for firefighters heard a sharp noise in one of the warehouses. Eventually, the employee called 911 because large, dangerous plumes of toxic fumes had been released inside the warehouse.

Around 6:30 a.m., flames became visible above the chemical reaction area and were quickly extinguished in less than two hours, the CSB said, adding that another larger fire broke out shortly before 12:30 p.m. and finally turned off around 6:30 a.m. 4 p.m. The fires completely destroyed this warehouse, known as Factory 12.

Dangerous clouds of sulfuric acid caused mandatory evacuations in Conyers, Georgia on September 30. Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images

That's when emergency responders began evacuating the area, according to the CSB. About 17,000 people from the nearby community were evacuated and more than 90,000 people from the Atlanta metro area were asked to shelter in place. The final lockdown warning regarding the incident was issued on the evening of October 16 and expired the following day.

The Environmental Protection Agency found elevated levels of chlorine and hydrogen chloride during air monitoring it conducted from September 30 to October 2, the CSB said. The agency continued to monitor the air until October 17, when it detected low levels of chlorine at 11 monitoring stations around the incident site.

CSB Chairman Steve Owens said the incident and the risk it posed to Rockdale County was completely unacceptable.

Reactive chemical incidents can have serious impacts on the environment and public safety due to the combination of fires, toxic gas emissions and hazardous materials involved, and Bio-Lab and any other facility with chemicals On-site reagents must handle these materials safely, Owens said in a statement. statement.

The CSB's investigation into the incident is ongoing as it continues to examine the cause of the chemical decomposition, the storage and handling of the chemicals, and industry guidelines for fire safety regarding these chemicals.

The committee will provide its findings and recommendations in its final investigation report.

