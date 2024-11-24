Mysterious drones spotted above three US air bases in East Anglia





Contributed/BBC

RAF Lakenheath is home to the USAF 48th Fighter Wing, aka Liberty Wing.

A number of unidentified drones have been spotted above three air bases in Britain, the United States Air Force (USAF) has confirmed.

The incidents, which occurred between Wednesday and Friday, saw “small unmanned aerial systems” spotted over RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall, in Suffolk, and RAF Feltwell in neighboring Norfolk.

The USAF, which uses these bases, said it was unclear at this stage whether the drones were considered hostile.

He also declined to say whether defense mechanisms had been used, but said he retained “the right to protect” the facilities.

Aerial photography by Mike Page

RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk is home to the USAF's refueling wing in Europe

A USAF spokesperson in Europe said: “We can confirm that small unmanned aerial systems [UASs] were spotted near and above RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell.

“The number of UAS fluctuated and their size/configuration varied.

“The UAS were actively monitored and installation officials determined that none of the incursions impacted base residents or critical infrastructure.

“To protect operational security, we do not discuss specific force protection measures but we reserve the right to protect the installation.

“We continue to monitor our airspace and work with host nation authorities and mission partners to ensure the safety of base personnel, facilities and assets.”

RAF Mildenhall is primarily home to the USAF 100th Air Refueling Wing; RAF Lakenheath is home to the USAF's F-35A and F-15E fighter jets, while RAF Feltwell primarily handles logistics and provides accommodation for military personnel.

A spokesperson for the UK Ministry of Defence, which owns the bases, said: “We take the threats seriously and maintain robust measures at defense sites.

“This includes security capabilities against drones.

“We will not comment further on security procedures.”

