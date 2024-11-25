More rain and snow in the United States could affect Thanksgiving travel, forecasters warn | Weather in the United States





Forecasters in the United States have warned that a new round of winter weather could complicate travel ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, while California and Washington state continue to recover from storm damage and power outages.

In California, where one person was found dead in a vehicle submerged in floodwaters on Saturday, authorities were bracing for more rainfall while dealing with flooding and small landslides from a previous storm.

The National Weather Service office in Sacramento, California, issued a winter storm warning for the Sierra Nevada states from Saturday through Tuesday, with heavy snow expected at higher elevations and wind gusts up to 55 mph (88 km/h). Total snowfall of around 1.2 meters was forecast, with the heaviest accumulations expected Monday and Tuesday.

The Midwest and Great Lakes regions will see rain and snow Monday and the East Coast will be hardest hit over Thanksgiving and Black Friday, forecasters said.

A truck drives through floodwaters on a road in Guerneville, California. Photograph: John G. Mabanglo/EPA

A low pressure system is expected to bring rain to the Southeast early Thursday before moving northeast. Areas from Boston to New York could see rain and windy conditions, with snow possible in parts of northern New Hampshire, northern Maine and the Adirondacks. If the system moves further inland, there could be less snow and more rain in the mountains, forecasters said.

The system doesn't look like a power plant at the moment, Hayden Frank, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Massachusetts, said Sunday. Basically, this is going to bring rain to the I-95 corridor, so travelers should prepare for wet weather. Unless the system is much colder, it looks like rain.

Frank said he doesn't see any major storm systems arriving for the weekend in the country, so travelers returning home Sunday can expect good driving conditions. However, temperatures will drop in the east while they warm up in the west.

About 36,000 people in the Seattle area were still without power after this season's most powerful atmospheric river, a long plume of moisture that forms over an ocean and flows over land.

Quick GuideWhat is an atmospheric river? And Other Weather Terms Explained

What is an atmospheric river? And Other Weather Terms Explained

Here's a quick look at the different types of storms that hit the west coast of North America this winter.

Atmospheric river

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration calls them rivers in the sky for good reason. Characterized by long currents of moisture in the atmosphere, the average atmospheric river carries an amount of water vapor that rivals the flow of the mouth of the mighty Mississippi River, and stronger rivers can hold up to 15 times this quantity. This moisture is released as rain or snow when ARs make landfall and are usually accompanied by strong gusty winds which add to their destructive tendencies.

Express pineapple

These rivers with a particularly strong atmosphere owe their name to their origin. Pulling moisture from the Pacific around Hawaii, Pineapple Express storms are known to unleash torrents of precipitation when they reach the west coast of the United States and Canada and have dumped about 5 inches of rain on California in one single day, according to the National Ocean Service. .

Bomb cyclone

These low-pressure storm systems help create atmospheric rivers, pushing them from the Pacific toward the coast. Unlike hurricanes or other storms that have the strongest center, bombardment cyclones can generate the worst weather at their edges.

The child

This is a climate pattern characterized by unusually warm ocean surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific. Much like its counterpart La Nia, which, in turn, refers to a period of colder-than-average sea surface temperatures, these phenomena can impact weather patterns around the world. Although weather patterns do not always align, El Nio is associated with warmer temperatures and generally generates drier conditions in the northern United States and Canada, and wetter conditions leading to flooding risks increased in the south.

Gabrielle Canon, US climate and extreme weather correspondent

Thank you for your comments.

Another storm brought rain to New York and New Jersey, where rare wildfires have raged in recent weeks, and heavy snow to northeastern Pennsylvania. Precipitation is expected to help alleviate drought conditions following an exceptionally dry fall.

It won't help combat the drought, but it will certainly help when it all melts, said Bryan Greenblatt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Binghamton, New York.

Heavy snow fell across northeastern Pennsylvania, including the Pocono Mountains. Higher elevations reported up to 17 inches (43 cm), with lower accumulations in Valley cities including Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. About 35,000 customers in 10 counties are still without power, down from 80,000 a day ago.

In New York's Catskills region, nearly 10,000 people were still without power Sunday morning, two days after a storm dumped heavy snow on parts of the region.

Rainfall in West Virginia helped put a stop to the state's worst drought in at least two decades and gave a boost to ski resorts preparing to open their slopes in the coming weeks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/24/thanksgiving-travel-rain-snow The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos