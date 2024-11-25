US Air Force says drones spotted near 3 bases in England





LONDON (AP) The U.S. Air Force says a number of small drones were detected last week around three bases in eastern England used by U.S. forces.

The drones were spotted between Wednesday and Friday near RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell. They were actively monitored after being seen near and above the three bases, US Air Forces Europe said in a statement.

The Air Force did not identify who was behind the incursions, but said base officials determined there had been no impact on residents or critical infrastructure .

Lakenheath is home to the 48th Fighter Wing, which the U.S. Air Force describes as the foundation of its combat capability in Europe. Mildenhall is home to the 100th Air Refueling Wing and Feltwell is a hub for housing, schools and other services.

To protect operational security, we do not discuss specific force protection measures but reserve the right to protect the installation, the Air Force said. We continue to monitor our airspace and work with host nation authorities and mission partners to ensure the safety of base personnel, facilities and assets.

Although it is unclear whether the drones had hostile intentions, the incidents occurred during a week that saw the most significant escalation of hostilities in Ukraine since the full-scale invasion of the Russia almost three years ago.

For the first time, Ukraine struck targets in Russia with intermediate-range missiles supplied by the United States and Britain after President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Keir Starmer authorized the use of these weapons.

In response, Russia launched a new intermediate-range ballistic missile at Ukraine, and President Vladimir Putin said his country had the right to strike countries that allow their weapons to be used against Russia.

Lakenheath, Mildenhall and Feltwell, located close to each other in the counties of Suffolk and Norfolk, are Royal Air Force bases used primarily by the US Air Force.

The UK Ministry of Defense said we were taking the threats seriously and maintaining robust measures at military installations.

This includes security capabilities against drones. We will not comment further on security procedures, he added.

