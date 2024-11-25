Map shows UK infrastructure hit by wave of bomb threats this week | uk news





Euston station was the latest location to be affected by a series of incidents

There have been a total of five serious bombings in the UK this week, with separate incidents occurring in just 96 hours.

The loud explosion heard near Euston station yesterday was the latest in a series of incidents that have occurred across the UK, including at the US Embassy, ​​Gatwick Airport, Chester Rail and Bus Station and Glasgow Bus Station.

Passengers traveling through Euston, one of the busiest parts of London, were evacuated on Saturday afternoon, while the Metropolitan Police launched a controlled explosion shortly after 12.40pm.

Thousands of travelers were left confused at 8.20am on Friday 22 November after a bomb attack occurred at Gatwick Airport.

Police said passengers filled the area around the south terminal while the Sussex Police bomb squad investigated baggage suspected of being prohibited items.

In less than 96 hours, five bomb-related incidents occurred. (Photo: West Midlands Police/SWNS)

The two people who stayed for a while during the investigation continued their trip.

Glasgow Buchanan Bus Station was evacuated around 1pm on Wednesday. Police Scotland carried out a controlled explosion in what was deemed a credible threat, My London reported.

Students and staff at Glasgow Caledonian University, just a five-minute walk from the bus stop, were told to evacuate as a precaution.

Police confirmed that three men were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident, but were later released without charge.

No link has been established between the events.

But an expert from the University of Buckingham said the incident in London was likely just a madman taunting security authorities, GB News reported.

It looks to me like some crazy guy is wandering around somewhere. Professor Anthony Glis told the broadcaster:

Thousands of flights delayed (Photo: @SportsProNick/x)

This person is probably someone who lives near Gatwick and travels in and out of London. He suggested that it was most likely a nerd who had fun doing this.

I think there are some wandering psychopaths with a grudge and they are intent on making a mockery of our security authorities.

He urged the British public not to worry, concluding that it was more a case of Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson than counter-terrorism police.

Late Friday morning, the US Embassy in Nine Elms, London, was closed due to a security alert.

Armed police and fire crews were photographed outside the building, and the Metropolitan Police said in a statement it was “aware of online speculation about an incident taking place near the US Embassy in Nine Elms”.

A cordon has been set up in the area as a precautionary measure while police investigate the suspicious package. We will provide further updates in due course.

A witness quoted a loud noise which police confirmed was real, but Scotland Yard said in a statement: Early indications are that the item was a fraudulent device. An investigation will now follow.

On Friday evening, another controlled explosion occurred in Chester city center, near Liverpool.

Newton's train station and nearby bus interchange were evacuated around 6pm as police set up a cordon.

Witnesses said they heard a very loud noise, BBCNews reported.

A Cheshire Police spokesman later said everything went smoothly.

The incident at Euston station yesterday was the fifth controlled explosion at a major transport hub in just a few days, with people speculating on social media whether the incidents are linked.

There was no comment from police, government or security services as of Sunday.

In a statement provided to Metro, the Metropolitan Police said it does not currently consider Euston or the US Embassy to be linked.

The UK headquarters has been contacted for comment.

