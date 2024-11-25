Storm Bert brings snow, wind and rain to the UK.





BBC Weather Watchers / Claire

Waves crashed onto the Devon coast on Saturday.

Storm Bert brought heavy snow, rain and strong winds as it swept through parts of the UK, causing widespread disruption.

Snow fell in parts of Scotland and northern and central England, while heavy rain and winds also hit southern England and Wales.

A number of amber weather warnings remain in place after previous amber warnings were lifted, with communities warned of flooding and power outages.

Travel routes have been significantly disrupted in some areas, with trains canceled and roads closed.

We've put together a collection of pictures showing the weather across the UK courtesy of the BBC's Weather Watchers group. Scroll down and take a look.

BBC Weather Watchers / AllyO

Snow covered area in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire

BBC Weather Observer / ht247

Heavy snowfall has created picturesque scenes in Balerno, outside Edinburgh.

BBC Weather Watchers/Gingkolide

A tractor moves through heavy snow in the village of Meikleure, Perth and Kinross.

BBC Weather Watchers / Peter K

This snowman from Cumbria was one of many snow creations sent to America.

BBC Weather Watchers / Tyrone Rambler

Flooding in Northern Ireland with severe weather due to Storm Bert throughout Saturday, although no further weather warnings are in place.

BBC Weather Watchers / Nadezna

In Wales, Storm Bert brought strong winds and heavy rain across the country.

BBC Weather Watchers / Gilly Gaven

This was also the case in south-west England, where gusts were expected to reach up to 70mph.

BBC Weather Watchers / Leroy D

Gray skies, rain and strong winds were everywhere in London and southern England.

BBC Weather Watchers / Peter and Leah

The southern coast was also hit by strong winds. Hastings waterfront is:

BBC Weather Watchers / iftheweatherbefine

Wind gusts of up to 50mph are also possible on the east coast of England, although no weather warnings apply. This photo is of the Lowestoft waterfront in Suffolk.

BBC Weather Watchers / Rice Fields

Floodwaters flowing from the River Ceiriog near Wrexham, Wales.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c5yr40qjegeo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos