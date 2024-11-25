All the storm names for 2024/25 revealed as Storm Bert hits the UK





The Met Office has already confirmed the storm names that will be used in 2024 and 2025 as Storm Bert hits the UK.

Each year, the new storm list, first released in 2015, typically runs from early September, coinciding with the start of fall, to late August of the following year.

James, Lewis and Mavis are all included in the new list, which celebrates figures from the Met Offices' 170-year history.

Forecasters said James was named after Group Captain James Stagg, the chief meteorologist who advised General Dwight Eisenhower on weather forecasts for the D-Day landings.

The reason Lewis is included is because Lewis Fry Richardson came up with the theory of using mathematics and physics to create weather forecasts using computers.

Mavis is named after Mavis Hinds, who worked on the first Met Office computer.

Meteorologists, along with Ireland's Met Eireann and the Netherlands' meteorological service, KNMI, give names to storms to make it easier to communicate about severe weather.

As we celebrate our 170th anniversary this year, we are delighted to be able to honor those who have influenced our long and pioneering history of weather and climate science services.

Will Lang Met Office

Storm Lilian, which brought winds of more than 70mph to northern England and Wales last week, is the 12th named storm of the 2023/24 season and the first to use the letter L in its name.

Will Lang, who leads the Met Office's severe weather response, said: As we mark our 170th birthday this year, we're delighted to be able to honor pioneering weather and those who have influenced our long history of climate. Scientific services.

The full list for 2024/25 is: Ashley, Bert, Conall, Darragh, Eowyn, Floris, Gerben, Hugo, Izzy, James, Kayleigh, Lewis, Mavis, Naoise, Otje, Poppy, Rafi, Sayuri, Tilly, Vivienne. and Wren.

