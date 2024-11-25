Why was ground beef recalled in the United States due to possible E coli contamination? | Explanatory news





The United States has experienced a series of outbreaks of E. coli in products ranging from onions to ground beef, more recently.

More than 167,000 pounds (75.75 tons) of ground beef have been recalled after people became ill after eating burgers at restaurants from a common meat supplier.

Here's what you need to know about the current outbreak and the bacteria.

What is E coli and is it dangerous?

Escherichia coli, commonly abbreviated to E coli, is a bacteria found in the environment, the intestines of people and animals, and in food. Although most strains are harmless, some, such as E coli O157:H7, can cause serious illness and even death.

This strain produces toxins that can cause serious gastrointestinal symptoms and complications, including damage to the blood vessels of the kidneys. Children, the elderly and immunocompromised people are particularly vulnerable to E coli.

What do we know about recent infections and victims?

Between November 2 and 14, at least 19 people in Minnesota became ill after eating meat contaminated with E coli. That led to a nationwide recall of nearly 76 tons of ground beef by Detroit-based Wolverine Packing Co.

The contaminated meat, distributed to restaurants nationwide, was traced to hamburgers served at Red Cow and Hen House Eatery in Minnesota. No cases have been reported outside the state and the investigation is ongoing.

Four people were hospitalized, including two people who developed serious kidney complications.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture of a group of sick people who reported eating ground beef before their illness, the Food Safety and Inspection Service said. (FSIS) of the United States Department of Agriculture.

Minnesota authorities said a sample from Wolverine Packing Co tested positive for E coli. [Ed White/AP Photo]

In late October, in another outbreak, chopped onions from California-based Taylor Farms, which are used in McDonald's Quarter Pounders, were confirmed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as the source of an E coli infection.

At least 104 people in 14 states have fallen ill. Thirty-four of them were hospitalized, four developed life-threatening kidney disease and one person died in Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture has ruled out beef patties as the cause of this outbreak. McDonalds also temporarily removed Quarter Pounders from a fifth of its 14,000 U.S. restaurants as a precaution.

How does E coli contaminate meat and food products?

E coli can contaminate meat during animal slaughter and processing. Bacteria, naturally present in the intestines of healthy cattle, can spread to meat if intestinal contents or feces come into contact with the carcass. This risk increases in cases of improper handling or insufficient sanitation in slaughterhouses.

Ground beef is particularly sensitive because it combines meat from multiple animals, increasing the risk of contamination.

For produce, contamination occurs when vegetables come into contact with water or soil carrying E coli during harvesting, processing or handling.

For example, runoff from livestock farms, often after rain, can carry pollutants like animal waste into irrigation systems or other water sources, such as rivers, potentially spreading bacteria like E coli to crops.

Ground beef is displayed for sale at a market in Washington, DC [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

How does E coli in food infect humans?

After eating food contaminated with E coli, the bacteria enter the digestive system and attach to the lining of the intestines.

Strains like E coli O157:H7 release toxins that damage the intestinal walls and cause symptoms such as abdominal cramps.

Humans can also contract E coli by drinking or swimming in contaminated water, direct contact with an infected person, handling infected animals or meat, touching contaminated surfaces, or consuming milk and juice unpasteurized.

Pasteurization involves heating foods or liquids to a specific temperature to kill harmful bacteria while maintaining product quality.

When appropriate hygiene and food safety measures, such as hand washing and surface cleaning, are not implemented, the risk of infection increases.

Does cooking kill E coli in food?

Yes, E coli can be killed by cooking food to a temperature of at least 71 degrees Celsius (160 degrees Fahrenheit).

Raw products, if not handled or cleaned properly, are at risk of contamination. Safe handling involves:

Rinse fruits and vegetables to remove surface bacteria that may come from soil or water. Meat should not be rinsed, it may contain higher amounts of harmful bacteria, which can splash onto nearby surfaces and foods. Discard the outer leaves of leafy vegetables like lettuce or cabbage, which are more likely to contain contaminants. Ensure knives, cutting boards and counters are disinfected. to avoid cross contamination Store produce and meat at recommended temperature What are the first signs of an infection?

Symptoms of an infection usually appear three to four days after exposure, but it can take up to nine days.

Early signs include:

Diarrhea, often bloody Stomach cramps Fever above 38.9°C Vomiting In severe cases, symptoms such as reduced urination and extreme fatigue may indicate kidney complications. How are E. coli infections treated?

Most infections go away on their own within five to seven days.

Treatment generally focuses on hydration to counter diarrhea-induced dehydration.

Antibiotics are generally avoided because they can make symptoms worse. This is because antibiotics can cause E coli to release harmful toxins, which can intensify symptoms and damage blood vessels.

Antibiotics can also disrupt the balance of good bacteria in the gut, potentially slowing recovery.

Severe cases of infection, especially those involving kidney vessel damage, may require hospitalization and kidney dialysis.

What's next?

FSIS expressed concern that some products may be in restaurant refrigerators or freezers. He advised restaurants to throw away meat products with a use-by date of November 14, 2024 and frozen products with a production date of October 22, 2024.

A total of 167,277 pounds (75,875 tons) of ground beef were recalled.

Wolverine Packing Co told the New York Post that it is conducting an intensive internal audit to fully examine suppliers and processes in place, including rigorous quality control measures.

In the case of the McDonalds outbreak, two people filed lawsuits, each seeking a minimum of $50,000 in damages.

Earlier in November, McDonalds also announced it would invest $100 million to bring customers back to stores after the outbreak, with $65 million of that going directly to the hardest-hit franchises.

