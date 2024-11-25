Forecast warns of possible winter storms in the United States during Thanksgiving week





Forecasters in the United States have warned that a new round of winter weather could complicate travel ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, while California and Washington state continue to recover from storm damage and power outages.

In California, where one person was found dead in a vehicle submerged in floodwaters on Saturday, authorities were bracing for more rainfall while dealing with flooding and small landslides from a previous storm. Thousands of people in the Pacific Northwest were left without power after days in the dark.

The National Weather Service office in Sacramento, California, issued a winter storm warning for the Sierra Nevada from Saturday through Tuesday, with heavy snow expected at higher elevations and wind gusts up to 55 mph. Snowfall totals of around 4 feet were forecast, with the heaviest accumulations expected Monday and Tuesday.

The Midwest and Great Lakes regions will see rain and snow Monday and the East Coast will be hardest hit over Thanksgiving and Black Friday, forecasters said.

A low pressure system is expected to bring rain to the Southeast early Thursday before moving northeast. Areas from Boston to New York could see rain and strong winds, with snow possible in parts of northern New Hampshire, northern Maine and the Adirondacks. If the system moves further inland, there could be less snow and more rain in the mountains, forecasters said.

Deadly West Coast Bomb Cyclone

Earlier this week, two people died when the storm arrived in the Pacific Northwest. Hundreds of thousands of people lost power, mostly in the Seattle area, before strong winds swept through Northern California. A rapidly intensifying bomb cyclone that hit the west coast on Tuesday brought strong winds that damaged homes and vehicles.

Rescue crews in Guerneville, California, found a body inside a vehicle floating in floodwaters around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sonoma County Sheriff's Deputy Rob Dillion said, noting that the deceased was presumed to be a victim of the storm but an autopsy had not yet been carried out. conducted.

Santa Rosa, California, experienced its wettest three-day stretch on record with about 12.5 inches of rain Friday night, the Bay Area National Weather Service reported. Vineyards in nearby Windsor, California, were flooded on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of people without power in the Seattle area

Some 80,000 people in the Seattle area were still without power after the season's most powerful atmospheric river, a long plume of moisture that forms over an ocean and flows over land.

Power returned in the afternoon to Katie Skippers' home in North Bend, about 30 miles east of Seattle, after an outage since Tuesday. She was tired of taking cold showers, warming herself with a wood stove and using a generator to run the refrigerator, but Skipper said those inconveniences paled in comparison to the damage other people suffered, like fallen trees.

It's really sad and scary, she said.

The northeast receives the necessary precipitation

Another storm brought rain to New York and New Jersey, where rare wildfires have raged in recent weeks, and heavy snow to northeastern Pennsylvania. Precipitation is expected to help alleviate drought conditions following an exceptionally dry fall.

It won't help combat the drought, but it will certainly help when it all melts, said Bryan Greenblatt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Binghamton, New York.

Heavy snow fell across northeastern Pennsylvania, including the Pocono Mountains. Higher elevations were reported up to 17 inches, with lower accumulations in Valley cities including Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. Fewer than 80,000 customers in 10 counties lost power.

Rainfall in West Virginia helped put a stop to the state's worst drought in at least two decades and gave a boost to ski resorts preparing to open their slopes in the coming weeks.

