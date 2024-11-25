Millions of tourists in Britain could be asked to pay local visitor levy | travel





Millions of tourists visiting Britain could soon be asked to pay local visitor levy as cash-strapped councils attempt to raise money to fund services.

Almost half of Scotland's local councils are considering a mandatory levy on accommodation, known as a tourist tax, to cope with the surge in visitors overwhelming places such as Skye, the Callanish stones of Lewes and the Neolithic sites of Orkney. I'm doing it.

Highland Council, which has some of the most pressured hotspots such as Fairy Pool on Skye and Glenfinnan Viaduct, is planning a 5% levy on all overnight stays to come into effect from the end of 2026. We have begun consulting with local businesses and residents about this.

On Monday, the Welsh Government is set to announce powers to mirror the visitor levy introduced into law by the Scottish Parliament this year, as well as proposals for similar taxes in major European cities including Berlin and Barcelona.

Cardiff ministers said the council would raise additional funding to invest in tourism and amenities in areas most popular with visitors, particularly Gwynedd in the north, Pembrokeshire in the south west and Cardiff.

Edinburgh is set to become the first place in England where the mandatory levy comes into force in July 2026, after council leaders revolted over a surge in Airbnb rentals, crowded and polluted streets and global hotel companies profiting from visitors. .

The city expects to raise up to $50 million a year by charging a 5% surcharge for overnight stays. The money will go towards improving public parks, funding city festivals and building new social housing to help alleviate the surge in house prices caused by the short-term rental boom.

The cost of overtourism in Scotland was highlighted this month when travel guide Fodors added the North Coast 500 road route, which circles the west coast and Highlands, to its No List due to its unbearable popularity.

The route, part of the North Coast 500, is particularly popular with British holidaymakers and has created tensions with locals. Photo: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

The route's reputation, especially among British holidaymakers, led to tensions with local people. Motorhomes often clog narrow single tracks and leave litter on the edges of the countryside. Sports car drivers used them for racing and the campsites were overwhelmed.

Highlands Council hopes a consultation launched last week could see it raise $10 million a year through the levy to invest in French areas or motorhome camping areas if local residents demand it.

Ken Gowans, the council's chair of economy and infrastructure, said: We currently do not have a sustainable tourism product in the Highlands. The cause of the wear and tear is not local residents, who have to pay for it through local taxes.

With this money, we can maintain services and infrastructure, as well as improve them. We openly welcome tourists, but we need to improve the experience if we want people to come back.

A Guardian survey of mainly rural councils in Scotland found 13 councils were considering a levy, including Orkney, Shetland and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (Western Isles), which is carrying out a joint review. Cities such as Aberdeen and Stirling are also taking note.

Hoteliers and tourism businesses in some regions and Wales said it could deter visitors, reduce spending and increase bureaucracy. A hotelier in Inveraray, Argyll and Bute, described it as financial suicide.

Rob Dickson, head of industry and events at VisitScotland, which supports the levy, said many tourism businesses had realized during the coronavirus crisis that they needed to invest in the places they work to create sustainable environments. A well-written policy can help tourism companies design their plans.

Glenfinnan Viaduct in Scotland, where the Highland Council has begun consulting businesses and residents about levying overnight stays. Photo: Nick Fox/Shutterstock

Tourism should be good for everyone. He said it has to be good for visitors, good for businesses and good for the places they visit. This kind of long-term investment [from the levy] It should help increase the value of the visitor economy.

Meanwhile, visitors to the Lake District could be charged for bringing a car or staying overnight to preserve the future of the national park, after reports that tourism was putting an invisible strain on the region. The charity suggested.

The report, Who Pays for the Lake District, written by sustainable tourism expert Dr Davina Stanford and landscaping charity Friends of the Lake District?

Michael Hill, Chief Executive of Friends of the Lake District, said: We have 18 million visitors a year, but only about 40,000 Lake District residents. Then there are 450 visitors per resident. Of course, infrastructure such as sewage treatment plants usually expands to meet the needs of local residents.

The report examined how mass tourism is addressed and managed around the world, particularly in Europe, including the Balearic Islands and Venice.

I think there is still tension in the Balearic Islands between local residents and visitor numbers, as we have seen recently, but I nevertheless think this is a good example of how a visitor tax can be used to raise revenue for initiatives. Otherwise, you may not be funded.

“We’re not anti-tourists,” Hill said. I'm not saying let the tax tourists keep them away. Absolutely not. Quite the opposite. Most places around the world that we looked at that imposed some sort of tourist tax actually saw an increase in tourist numbers. Because the place gets better.

