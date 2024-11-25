



A senior ally of incoming Donald Trump has warned that the US will crush Britain's economy if Sir Keir Starmer helps arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham issued a stark warning to Starmer, claiming countries that follow the ICC's ruling will face dire economic consequences.

Grahm told Fox News: “If you, as a nation, assist the ICC and force arrest warrants for Bibi and Gallant… as a nation, I will impose sanctions on you.”

The South Carolina senator added, “If any of our allies – Canada, the UK, Germany, France – try to help the ICC, we will impose sanctions.”

The ICC on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, saying there were reasonable grounds to believe the two men had committed war crimes.

The charges included the use of starvation as a means of war and crimes against humanity, including murder, persecution and other inhumane acts.

Israel's operation in Gaza has killed more than 44,000 people and caused widespread displacement, according to Strip officials.

Human Rights Watch reports that children in Gaza are dying of starvation-related complications, which they describe as Israel using starvation as a weapon of war.

The conflict began on October 7 last year in Israel after Hamas rebels killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostage.

Latest developments:

A Downing Street spokesman said the UK government respects the independence of the ICC and will comply with its legal obligations.

But No10 stressed there was no “moral equivalence” between democratically elected Israeli leaders and terrorist leaders.

Labour's foreign secretary David Lammy previously said the party “continues to support the ICC”, adding that both the ICC and the ICJ should operate “unfettered by political interference”.

The government described Israel as a 'key partner' and stressed the importance of maintaining 'dialogue with Israel at all levels'.

European countries are divided over how to respond to the ICC's warrant. Although Austria called the ruling “completely incomprehensible,” Vienna insisted that the arrests be made, saying “international law is non-negotiable.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Verbock said, “Whether the Israeli prime minister will join the European Union (EU) or not is a hypothetical question,” and said they were reviewing ways to deal with the situation.

Germany has adopted a more cautious approach, with Bellin spokesman Steffen Hebestreit saying: 'It is difficult to imagine that an arrest would be made on these grounds.'

Meanwhile, the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium and Spain all insisted they would respect the court's decision.

Allies of the Israeli prime minister described the claims as “absurd and false lies,” claiming the judges who issued the warrants were “motivated by anti-Semitic hatred of Israel.”

Unlike the UK, neither the United States nor Israel are members of the International Criminal Court.

US President Joe Biden has reaffirmed US support for Israel, condemning what he called “outrageous” arrest warrants.

