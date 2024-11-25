



Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew, Sagar Adani, have been summoned by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to explain allegations that they paid more than $250 million in bribes to win contracts solar energy, reported Press Trust of India.

The summons have been sent to Adanis' respective residences in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad and responses are expected within 21 days, PTI said, citing a November 21 notice sent by the Eastern District Court of New York. A default judgment will be entered against the Adanis if they do not respond in time, the notice states.

The SEC will have to send the summons through an established protocol involving diplomatic channels, which include the Indian embassy in the United States, PTI said in a separate report citing two sources. It will take some time before the notice can be served to the Adanis, the report added.

A representative for Adani Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside of office hours.

On November 20, U.S. prosecutors announced a criminal indictment against the two Adanis and others in connection with the corruption allegations, while the SEC charged them separately in a civil case.

The Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing. On Saturday, Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh told Aposton

Separately, a new plea has been filed with the Indian Supreme Court seeking an investigation by Indian authorities into the corruption allegations, CNBC reported. India's capital markets regulator is also examining whether the group violated rules requiring the disclosure of information on market developments, Bloomberg News reported Friday.

