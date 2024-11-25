Poor preparedness leaves community at the mercy of Storm Burt | uk weather





Forecasters and politicians have come under strong criticism after Storm Bert caused devastating flooding in hundreds of homes and businesses across the UK.

In south Wales, one of the hardest-hit areas, there have been complaints that the Met Office has only issued yellow warnings rather than yellow or red warnings, and there are growing calls for more investment in flood defenses.

National Resources Wales (NRW) said flooding was so severe in some areas as the storm blocked its passage, and the Welsh Government said it could not prevent all homes and businesses from being flooded by such a shocking storm.

Hundreds of homes were underwater, roads turned into rivers, and winds of up to 82 mph were recorded across the country. Homes in Blaenau Gwent, parish of Cwmtillery, were evacuated due to landslides.

Share your experience

How has it affected you? The form is encrypted so your responses remain anonymous and only your guardians have access to your contributions. We will only use the data you provide for the purposes of that functionality, and we will delete personal data that is no longer needed for this purpose. For true anonymity, use the SecureDrop service instead.

If you have recently experienced flood damage, how are you coping?

Please include as much detail as possible.

Are you concerned? optional

Be as specific as possible.

Can you post your answer?

You can upload a photo here if you think it would add to your story.

The maximum file size is 5.7MB.

Select file

You can upload other photos here.

The maximum file size is 5.7MB.

Select file

You can add more information here.

If you include someone else's name, ask them first.

Want to speak with our audio and/or video team?

By submitting a response, you agree to share details about this feature with us.

submit

see more

The Met Office's last rain warning ended at 11.59pm on Sunday, but strong winds continue and rain from higher elevations could reach rivers and disrupt clean-up efforts.

More than 170 flood warnings were in place across England and Wales on Monday morning, with three severe flood warnings in place, including two for the River Monnow in Monmouthshire, south-east Wales, and one for the River Nene at Billing Aquadrome in Northamptonshire.

A major incident was declared for the Rhondda Cynon Taf area on Sunday amid fears it will have a bigger impact than Storm Dennis in 2020. More than 150 mm of rain fell in 24 hours.

Firefighters pour water into a swollen river in Pontypridd, Wales, on Sunday. Photo: Kate Strong/Reuters

Between 200 and 300 buildings in the area were damaged by flooding and local leaders expressed alarm at the rainfall. Thousands of people have been told to boil their water before drinking it because sediment is washed away during the treatment process.

First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan said it had been a truly difficult weekend.

She said: I think this is the second time the storm has caused so much suffering. Because of the significant investments made since the last storm hit, we have been able to protect much more of our property than we did last time.

But obviously this is completely devastating just before Christmas for those affected.

First Deputy Prime Minister Huw Irranca-Davies told BBC Wales: “Now it starts again. These shocking weather events are a pattern in our weather.

He said there had been record spending on flood measures, adding: Be honest. We cannot protect every home and business at all times.

Heledd Fychan, Plaid Cymru Senedd member for South Wales Central, said lessons had clearly not been learned since storms Ciara, Dennis and Jorge struck in 2020.

She said: This weekend's events show that lessons have not been learned and communities are left at the mercy of the weather without appropriate mitigation measures in place.

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservative Party, said: “We have to ask why only a yellow flood warning has been issued when the forecast is so dire. And given that these areas, such as Pontypridd, have been severely affected in 2020, we must ask why lessons have not been learned.

Storm Bert hits part of a UK video report.

NRW has previously called for a tripling of funding for flood defenses to combat the impacts of the climate emergency. Spokesperson Sian Williams told the BBC: “Yes, in some areas the rain was much heavier than expected. It remained in an isolated area. It didn't shift like some of these weather patterns do.

Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council leader Andrew Morgan said he was surprised the Met Office had only issued a yellow weather warning.

During Storm Dennis we saw amber warnings in advance and red warnings issued in the early hours. I think a review will be needed soon.

The Met Office said a yellow alert is issued when the weather is likely to cause low-level impacts, including some disruption to travel in some places.

People walk along a mall in central London amid a blizzard of falling leaves on Sunday as Storm Burt brought gale force winds to the capital. Photo: Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/Rex/Shutterstock

In north Wales, the body was discovered during a search for 75-year-old Brian Perry, who went missing while walking his dog during storms near the Afon Conwy River on Saturday.

Another man in his 80s died after his car entered the water at Cockhill Lane Ford, Colne Fowridge, Lancashire, on Saturday afternoon. It was unclear whether the incident was directly related to Storm Butt.

The Met Office forecast that rain will ease across southeast England on Monday, but heavy showers could continue to fall in the northwest.

Rail passengers have been urged not to travel between Broxbourne and Stansted Airport in Hertfordshire after fallen trees damaged electrical wires, with trains expected to be out of service until 2pm.

London Northwestern Railway reported that rail services through Northampton station would not run due to the River Nene flooding its banks.

People watch as waves crash over the harbor arms due to strong winds from Storm Butt in Folkestone, Kent, on Sunday. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Reuters

Southern, which operates rail services across south-east England, canceled some services on Monday due to forecast bad weather, including on its London network and the West Coastway route between Havant and Southampton. They said it would be canceled or changed. Great Western Railways has warned passengers not to travel as flooding and falling trees have halted services on all major routes.

The Fire Service and South Gloucestershire Council reported flooding in several parts of the area.

The storm left about 350,000 homes without power in England, but most have since been reconnected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/nov/25/travel-chaos-and-flooding-to-continue-as-uk-counts-cost-of-storm-bert The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos