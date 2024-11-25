Calls for US to do more as anti-Semitic acts soar in Europe: 'extremely painful'





On November 7, an anti-Israeli mob embarked on a “Jew hunt” through the streets of Amsterdam following a soccer match against a visiting Israeli team in what Israeli President Isaac Herzog called described as an anti-Semitic pogrom.

When the angry mob finished stalking and violently attacking Jews and Israelis, five victims were hospitalized. Rioters continued to protest after attacks that set a tram on fire on Nov. 11 and intensified attention to anti-Semitism across Europe.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean and director of global advocacy at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, told Fox News Digital that his organization “issued a travel advisory for Amsterdam immediately after what happened.” Cooper explained that the Simon Wiesenthal Center only takes this step “very rarely” and after serious deliberation.

Tram set on fire as Amsterdam riots rage

In this image taken from video, police officers in riot gear patrol the streets of Amsterdam, Monday, November 11, 2024, as the city faces tensions following recent violence. (AP Photo)

“In theory,” Cooper added, “you can broadcast travel advisories to almost any place in Western Europe.” As Cooper explains, “the establishment never made any truly significant advances across Europe to protect Jews and guarantee their rights and religious freedoms.”

Following the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, anti-Semitism has seen a staggering increase across Europe. In May, citing data from the World Zionist Organization, Ynetnews reported an 800% increase in anti-Semitic incidents in Sweden compared to the previous year, as well as a 680% increase in Spain, a 450% increase. in the Netherlands, a 442% increase in the United Kingdom and a 433% increase in France.

The events in Amsterdam appear to be a flashpoint for more hatred. On November 10, Belgian authorities arrested five people after calls appeared on social media for a “Jew hunt” in Antwerp's Jewish quarter, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Anti-Semitism in the UK has reached record levels since the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7. (Campaign against anti-Semitism on X)

In Greece, in mid-November, protests featuring pro-Palestinian activists became so explosive that the Israeli Foreign Ministry advised Israelis to avoid the embassy and some other areas and to remove Palestinian symbols. identification, the Jerusalem Post reported. Far from being the first anti-Israeli demonstration in Greece, in June nine Europeans were under consideration for deportation following “disruptive anti-Israeli demonstrations” at the University of Athens Law School.

NETANYAHU CONDEMNS ANTI-SEMITE POGROM IN AMSTERDAM, WARNS ATTACKS BY WORLD LEADERS WILL SPREAD IF NOT ACT

The Jerusalem Post reported that an under-17 youth soccer team in Berlin was “chased and attacked” on November 7 by a crowd brandishing knives and sticks shouting “Free Palestine.” The Times of Israel reported that less than two weeks later, Berlin's police chief asked Jewish and gay residents to “be careful” in neighborhoods with large Arab populations. “Unfortunately, there are some neighborhoods where predominantly Arabs live who also have sympathies for terrorist groups,” she explained.

The expansion of risk groups in Berlin echoes the warning words of Holocaust survivor Simon Wiesenthal. As Cooper explained, the founder of his organization readily pointed out: “It often starts with the Jews. It never ends with the Jews. »

A man walks along a building whose facade is covered with Stars of David painted at night, in the Alésia district of Paris, October 31, 2023. (Geoffroy van der Hasselt/AFP via Getty Images)

In an atmosphere of tension and hatred, Cooper noted that European Jews are engaging in “conditioning and self-censorship,” removing yarmulkes or removing Jewish “chai” symbols from their collars. Cooper said it “has probably been about 15 years since a Jewish person felt comfortable going to synagogue wearing a yarmulke in Amsterdam.”

Cooper's concerns are confirmed by the media. As one Dutch Jewish citizen told Ynetnews, Jews visiting the Netherlands should not wear identifying items or “bring Israeli passports.” The Times reported in October that many Irish Jews were also removing identifying symbols due to a climate of distrust.

In France, Jewish citizens are removing mezuzahs from their doors, avoiding taking Ubers and even changing their names to protect themselves from being identified and targeted with hate when receiving deliveries, according to the Christian Science Monitor. In 2023, France recorded 1,676 anti-Semitic incidents, compared to 436 the previous year. Around 1,200 French Jews have applied to immigrate to Israel in 2023, an increase of 430% from 2022.

Combating anti-Semitism should be a priority for Europe before recognizing Palestinian state, says chief rabbi

An anti-Israel protester in Amsterdam, Netherlands, holds up a poster with the slogan From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free. The ADL called the slogan anti-Semitic. Amsterdam, October 5, 2024. (Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

As Cooper explains, it is “extremely painful to look across Europe and see that they give due deference for one or two days a year to dead Jews. They still have not understood in Europe how to live, accept and celebrate the Jewish presence in their country. companies.”

As growing hatred in Europe could impact Americans traveling abroad, Fox News Digital asked the U.S. State Department if it would issue travel advisories warning American Jews about anti-Semitism abroad. stranger.

“We take seriously our commitment to providing U.S. citizens with clear, timely and reliable information about every country in the world so they can make informed travel decisions,” a spokesperson said. “We use standard formats for our travel advisories and alerts to help U.S. citizens easily find and use important safety information. We encourage U.S. citizens traveling abroad to enroll in the travel advisory program. Smart Traveler Registration (STEP.state.gov) to benefit from important updated safety and security measures, and to make it easier for the U.S. Embassy or Consulate to contact them in the event of an emergency.

Pro-Palestinian protesters burn a photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a rally to express solidarity with the Palestinians, in front of the Israeli embassy, ​​in Athens, Greece, Sunday, November 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis )

The Dutch State Department's Level 2 travel advisory, last updated in August, mentions terrorist threats but provides no information on anti-Semitic hatred. Neither are opinions concerning France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium or Greece.

Cooper noted that the Simon Wiesenthal Center hopes the new Trump administration will “take the fight against anti-Semitism to a new level globally,” making it “an integral part of U.S. foreign policy, particularly in the Americas.” and in the international organizations for which we work.” billions of dollars every year. »

