



Russia and other adversaries of the UK are attempting to use artificial intelligence to strengthen cyberattacks on the country's infrastructure, Cabinet Secretary Pat McFadden warned at a NATO conference in London on Monday.

The Prime Minister of the Duchy of Lancaster is set to announce the creation of a research program in London called the Laboratory for AI Security Research (LASR) to tackle new threats, warning of a possible Russian attack. power grid.

McFadden warns that artificial intelligence risks being weaponized against us, arguing that the UK is already engaging in the everyday reality of cyber warfare, with hacking attempts coming in particularly from Russia.

Over the past year, Russian criminals and hackers have stepped up attacks on the UK and targeted other NATO allies who have been supporting Ukraine with military support to fight Russian aggression, he added.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin directly threatened countries, including the UK, for allowing Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles against targets inside Russia. Putin said Russia had the right to attack military targets in response.

While few actually believe that Russia will launch a conventional military attack against a NATO member, the possibility of enhanced cyberattacks targeting power networks remains.

McFadden is expected to say Russia has targeted our media, communications, political and democratic institutions, and energy infrastructure, and to warn that cyberattacks could allow Russia to put out fires for millions of people. It can shut down the power grid.

Russia has carried out cyberattacks on Ukraine's power grid in the past, but the country's defense capabilities have improved. The U.S. indictment attributes two regional blackouts in December 2015 and 2016 to Russian hackers affiliated with GRU military intelligence, but the impact of each was short-lived.

According to the United States, North Korean cyber hackers are already attempting to use artificial intelligence to create more destructive hacking tools, and this trend is expected to develop further. North Korea is the first, but won't be the last, McFadden says.

The new lab will receive $8.2 million in funding and is being created through collaboration with British intelligence agency GCHQ and other government agencies. Ministers hope the private sector will provide additional resources to help jointly tackle the threat.

