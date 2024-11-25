US retailers extend Black Friday deals to attract struggling shoppers





US retailers are expanding their seasonal one-day Black Friday discount deals into a multi-week sales event in a bid to entice US consumers to keep spending, as data suggests their frenzy that spurred economic growth begins to weaken.

Walmart, Amazon, Target and Macys are among the US retailers already offering deep discounts under the banner of Black Friday, well before it arrives this week.

Despite this, unit sales of general merchandise fell 3 percent year-over-year in the week ending November 16, according to data from Circana, which compiles data from retail outlets.

The National Retail Federation predicts that winter holiday sales will reach nearly $1 trillion in the United States in November and December, or a record $902 per person. But the spending growth rate is expected to be around 2.5 to 3.5 percent, the slowest since 2018.

We see a reduction in incentives to try to widen the window within which [retailers] can attract more consumers, said Gregory Daco, chief economist at advisor EY Parthenon. The likely reality this holiday season is that we are seeing fairly subdued sales as volumes increase, but at a moderate pace and[retailers have] much less pricing power.

Retailers were encouraging those at the lower end of the income scale through discounts and different forms of promotions, while also trying to entice those on higher incomes to make purchases during this wider window, he declared.

Even as headline inflation has retreated from the historic highs of the past two years, consumers remain extremely frustrated by persistently high prices, the University of Michigan said in a monthly survey this week.

Consumer spending has been the main driver of strong U.S. economic growth in recent months. But consumer confidence remains well below the long-term average, according to opinion surveys.

The prospect of a new round of tariffs under Donald Trump's next presidency increases the risk of a new uptick in inflation, economists have warned, which would weigh on confidence.

Donald Trump returns to the White House with a Republican majority [probably leads] to higher inflation, slowing GDP growth and increasing budget deficits, Roland Fumasi, food and agribusiness analyst at Rabobank, said in a note.

If Trump raises tariffs, it would lead to a rebound in inflation and a slowdown in economic growth, he said.

The negative impact on growth could be mitigated by tax cuts and deregulation decided by a Republican Congress. However, this would increase the budget deficit and increase inflation, especially in combination with reduced immigration, he added.

Black Friday is one of the busiest times of the year for consumer goods stores, and the period between Thanksgiving and Cyber ​​Monday, the Monday following the holiday, when electronics sellers sell products at reduced prices, is essential to the annual turnover of retailers.

NRF chief economist Jack Kleinhenz said household finances were in good health, providing impetus for strong spending heading into the holiday season, although households will spend more cautiously .

Brian Cornell, Target's chief executive, told analysts this week that consumers are becoming more resourceful in how they shop, focusing on good deals and then stocking up when they find them.

The store group, which disappointed Wall Street this week by forecasting flat fourth-quarter sales, held a three-day Early Black Friday promotion in early November. On Thursday, it launched a promotion called Black Friday deals that will last until the end of the month, including items such as Christmas trees and half-price headphones.

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, launched the first of two week-long Black Friday Deals events on November 11. The second will begin Monday, offering discounts on TVs, iPhones, toys and jeans, among other items.

Amazon's Black Friday week started on Thursday. Home Depots' Black Friday savings offer lasts from November 7th to December 4th.

Additional reporting by Will Schmitt in New York and Madeleine Speed ​​in London

