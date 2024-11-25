



Fresh inflation fears are hammering Britain's property sector, with stocks falling amid worries over borrowing costs, the UK budget and the election of Donald Trump.

The six largest listed housebuilders by market capitalization are down an average of about 18% since the Labor government's first Budget on October 30, while property investment trusts are down almost 5%.

Investors worried about higher interest rates in the long term have punished key parts of the government's growth plans, wiping billions of dollars from market value.

Peel Hunt analyst Clyde Lewis said the sector was experiencing higher inflation as cost pressures returned, citing measures such as higher employer national insurance premiums and higher minimum wages.

He added that concerns over government borrowing and the UK's poor growth outlook had also hit the sector with increases in swap rates, which mortgage providers use when setting interest rates.

Concerns about persistently higher inflation began as gold bond yields and swap rates rose sharply ahead of the budget, when Prime Minister Rachel Reeves announced $40 billion in tax hikes and about $28 billion in borrowing.

A week later, and the day after the US election, the yield on the benchmark 10-year gold bond hit a year's high of 4.56%. Although it has fallen slightly since then, it still maintains a high level of 4.41%.

Industry concerns were strengthened by the report on Wednesday that inflation accelerated to 2.3% in October from 1.7% in September, ahead of analysts' forecasts of 2.2%.

The decline in real estate sector shares deepened as expectations rose that the Bank of England would delay its next interest rate cut until 2025.

Several FTSE 100 property companies have pointed to business risks posed by rising borrowing costs.

British Land CEO Simon Carter said on Wednesday that some volatility surrounding the recent budget and the US election was a headwind for listed stocks.

Persimmon, whose shares have fallen by more than a fifth since October, warned this month of signs of inflation in construction costs.

Some of the hit to the housebuilder came from Vistry, which has lost more than half its value since last month. Beastly is the worst performing stock in the sector. The company has issued two profit warnings in recent weeks following an external review of understated construction costs.

RBC analyst Anthony Codling said Vistry's case was less the result of cost inflation than the company's miscalculations. He added that there had been an overreaction to the slight rise in mortgage rates since the Budget, so housebuilders were trading at discounted prices.

The government's lack of clarity on how it will meet its target of building 1.5 million new homes in England over five years has hit investor confidence, with the OBR recently predicting Labor will miss its target by 400,000 homes.

Housing Secretary Matthew Pennycook warned this week that meeting the target would be more difficult than expected because of the depth of supply cuts.

