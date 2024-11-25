Ukraine must recognize the reality of war: retired US lieutenant colonel





Ukraine must accept that it cannot win the war against Russia and that the only way to end the conflict is to start negotiations, a retired lieutenant colonel said.

Daniel Davis, a military veteran and senior fellow at Defense Priorities, told Fox News that the war in Eastern Europe was “militarily lost” and that the strategy of “unlimited, for as long as it takes” support to attempt to help Ukraine win, will not work.

Davis, a Donald Trump supporter, appeared on Fox Report with Jon Scott to discuss the president-elect's pledge to end the nearly three-year-old war in one day once he takes office. Trump has given a major indication of how he plans to achieve this, with critics suggesting it should involve negotiations with Ukraine to hand over its land to Russia.

When Scott asked Davis if peace negotiations would ultimately result in Ukraine “losing huge chunks of its very valuable territory” to Russia, Davis responded: “People say that in the current administration, as if there was really a choice to make.

“There is none. This war is militarily lost, and it really has been since the end of 2022 and even before this disastrous offensive took place in 2023.

“It was irrational to continue on a path that could not succeed,” Davis added. “But at the end of the day, if we just give them more equipment, or help them in that way, there's no way to change the course of a war. That's not the case, it 'is irrevocably in favor of Russia.

Newsweek has contacted Ukraine's Defense Ministry for comment via email.

A soldier rests in the back of a pickup truck on November 10, 2024, in Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine. Retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis said Ukraine must accept it cannot win the war against Russia. A soldier rests in the back of a pickup truck on November 10, 2024, in Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine. Retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis said Ukraine must accept it cannot win the war against Russia. Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images

Scott also asked Davis if the world would “reward Russia for invading a sovereign nation” by granting it some of Ukraine's land in order to stop the war.

“Absolutely not, not rewarding Russia for anything. That's acknowledging reality,” Davis responded.

“Because the alternative is to say, 'Well, I don't want him to win, so we'll continue down this path.' The one we participated in, if we continue, more Ukrainians will be killed and ultimately they will lose the war,” he said. “It's the harsh reality. It's not gratifying, but it's acknowledging reality.”

The United States has sent more than $64 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022, according to the Defense Department.

Russia escalated the war this week by launching a hypersonic missile attack on the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently said he believes the war between Ukraine and Russia will end “sooner” once Trump returns to the White House than it otherwise would have.

“It is certain that the war will end sooner thanks to the policies of the team that will now lead the White House. This is their approach, their promise to their citizens,” Zelensky told Ukrainian media Suspilne, via the BBC .

He added that Ukraine “must do everything to ensure that this war ends next year, through diplomatic means.”

Zelensky also said he and Trump had a “constructive” phone call shortly after the president-elect won the 2024 election, but did not reveal whether the Republican had put forward any suggestions regarding negotiations with Russia.

