Several people dead as Storm Burt wreaks havoc across Britain | uk news





At least four deaths have been reported in England and Wales as Storm Bert triggered “devastating” flooding and caused widespread travel disruption.

It's unclear whether all the deaths were linked to the weather system or if it occurred as it struck parts of the UK.

But forecasters warned that Storm Bert would continue to wreak havoc and remain a threat.

Latest news from Storm Bert

Hundreds of homes were left underwater after roads turned into rivers and winds of up to 82mph were recorded.

The body of a missing dog walker was found after floods hit North Wales, while three people died in a suspected weather-related accident near King's Worthy in Lancashire, Northamptonshire and Hampshire.

Image: The River Nene burst its banks in Northamptonshire. Picture: PA Image: A swan inspects a new flooded area at Billing Aquadrome where a warning has been issued. Photo: PA

'Life-threatening' flood warning

One severe flood warning remains in place on Monday, meaning it is likely to pose a “danger to life”. This applies to the River Nene at Billing Aquadrome, outside Northampton.

Flood sirens rang at nearby resorts that had been evacuated.

Image: In Pontypridd, the River Taff has flooded homes. Photo: EmmaLWales/X Image: Flooding in Cwmtillery, South Wales, leaves streets covered in mud. Photo: Reuters Image: Clean-up begins in Cwmtillery, South Wales, in the aftermath of Storm Bert. Photo: Reuters

In South Wales, between 200 and 300 homes were damaged by flooding on Sunday. A major incident has been declared in the Rhondda Cynon Taf area amid fears it will have a bigger impact than Storm Dennis in 2020.

Wales' First Minister Eluned Morgan described the impact ahead of Christmas as “absolutely devastating”.

Image: Flooding continues to wreak havoc in York Region.

There are more than 130 flood warnings in place across England, the second most serious level.

Most of these are in England, where about 150 flood warnings have also been issued indicating the possibility of flooding.

Read more: How long will the wet and windy weather last?

The Met Office for Scotland has issued a yellow weather warning for rain until midnight on Monday.

It said showers and longer spells of rain would continue throughout the day across north-west Scotland.

Up to 5-7 cm (2-3 inches) of rain is expected, which means there is a risk of flooding from melting snow, it added.

British travelers are likely to face delays on road, rail, air and ferry transport, forecasters have warned.

X This content is provided by X and may use cookies and other technologies. To display this content we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to modify your preferences to enable X cookies or to only allow them once. You can change your settings at any time through your privacy options. Unfortunately, we cannot confirm whether you have consented to X cookies. To view this content, you can use the button below to accept X cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow one cookie

Railroad lines are closed or suspended

Further disruption to rail services remained on Monday as National Rail warned the effects of the weekend's weather were still affecting northern England and Scotland.

Several routes were also flooded in south-west England and South Wales.

Image: Rail passengers experience delays and cancellations at Paddington Station in London. Photo: Reuters

Great Western has advised people not to use most services to and from London Paddington today and instead postpone travel until Tuesday.

Transport for Wales said all services between Pontypridd and Treherbert and Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil were canceled and the route between Hereford and Abergavenny was also closed.

Trains between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport are out of service due to damage to overhead power lines.

Greater Anglia said those routes, along with services around Cambridge and Stratford, would also be affected until at least 5pm.

The London Northwestern Railway does not run trains through Northampton as the River Nene floods its banks. Network Rail has published images of flooding at Northampton station.

Trains between Birmingham New Street and London Euston are also being affected.

Image: Tracks at Northampton railway station completely submerged. Photo: Network Rail

South Western is also warning of chaos. It said CrossCountry and Great Western tickets would be accepted on some Stagecoach buses.

On Sunday night, parts of the M32 around Bristol were closed due to flooding, as was the A49 in Shropshire and Herefordshire.

Aviation analytics company Cirium said more than 300 flights scheduled to depart UK airports were canceled due to Storm Bert. Heathrow Airport suffered the most damage due to strong crosswinds.

The landlord told me to boil the water.

Welsh Water has told homeowners in the Rhondda Cynon Taf area to boil their water.

It affects people living in 10 areas: Blaenrhondda, Blaencwm, Tynewydd, Treherbert, Treorchy, Cwm-parc, Pentre, Ton Pentre, Gelli and Tonypandy.

A “boil prevention notice” is usually issued when local supplies have been contaminated due to flooding.

blackout

The storm left about 350,000 homes without power in England, but most have since been reconnected.

National Grid UK said its engineering teams responded and restored power to tens of thousands of customers, particularly in the South West and West Midlands.

4 deaths

Four people are reported to have died since Storm Bert struck.

A body was discovered during a search for Brian Perry (75) after he went missing near the River Conwy in North Wales the previous afternoon.

The Coastguard and North Wales Police took part in the search for him.

Image: Brian Perry, 75, went missing with his dog near the River Conwy in North Wales.

Lancashire Police have confirmed that a man in his 80s has died after his car ended up in water in Colne on Sunday. A woman in her 80s was also taken to hospital after recovering after falling into the water at Cockhill Lane, Powley.

Hampshire Police said a man in his 60s died after a tree fell on his car on the A34 near Winchester.

In Northamptonshire, a man in his 40s died in a crash on the A45 near Flore. Police described it as an “unexplained death.”

Read more on Sky News: Russians take former British soldier prisoner Davina McCall has short-term memory problems

The Brecon Beacons have been hit hard.

After a weekend of extreme weather, the Met Office has revealed which parts of Britain felt the worst of the downpour on Sunday.

X This content is provided by X and may use cookies and other technologies. To display this content we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to modify your preferences to enable X cookies or to only allow them once. You can change your settings at any time through your privacy options. Unfortunately, we cannot confirm whether you have consented to X cookies. To view this content, you can use the button below to accept X cookies for this session only. Enable cookies Allow cookies only once

The Welsh town of Libanus in the Brecon Beacons received more than 72mm of rainfall.

Forecasters said frequent showers were expected across Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England, Wales and the west during Monday.

The National Flood Forum, a charity representing people at risk of flooding, said it called on the government to “take a bolder approach to flood risk management”.

In a statement posted on

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/several-dead-as-storm-bert-wreaks-havoc-across-uk-13260352 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos