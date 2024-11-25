2 dead in US Civil Air Patrol plane crash near Palisade Mountain in northern Colorado





Two people were killed and a third injured when a U.S. Civil Air Patrol plane crashed Saturday morning in Colorado's Front Range.

The small passenger plane with three people on board crashed near Storm Mountain and Palisade Mountain west of Loveland around 11:15 a.m., according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. The plane belonged to the Civil Air Patrol, the auxiliary civilian wing of the U.S. Air Force, and was conducting a routine aerial photography training mission when it crashed, officials said.

Pilot Susan Wolber and aerial photographer Jay Rhoten were identified by CAP as those killed and co-pilot Randall Settergren was identified as the injured person. Settergren was transported by National Guard helicopter to an area hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment.

A crashed plane is seen in the mountains west of Loveland, Colorado, Saturday, November 23, 2024. The plane crashed that morning in the Storm Mountain and Palisade Mountain area. CBS

“Civil Air Patrol volunteers are a valuable part of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and the lifesaving work they perform every day directly contributes to the public safety of Coloradans across the state,” said the Major General Laura Clellan. adjutant general of the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, said in a statement Saturday.

“We are devastated to learn of the loss of Susan Wolber and Jay Rhoten, as well as the injury of Randall Settergren, during a training mission in Larimer County. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families of those involved in the accident,” Clellan continued. . “I would also like to thank all the first responders who assisted in the rescue efforts.”

Palisade Mountain is in Larimer County, about 20 miles west of Loveland and about 65 miles northwest of Denver. The area is part of the scar from the Alexander Mountain Fire, which burned nearly 10,000 acres in more than two weeks last summer.

The crash occurred about 200 feet below the summit of Palisade Mountain, in an area that includes tall trees and steep hills that are part of the mountain range. Rescue teams were heard in radio traffic searching for a landing zone for rescue helicopters. No structures were affected by the accident.

The plane crashed in “very rough” and “extensive and rocky” terrain, Ali Adams, spokesperson for the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, said at a news conference. First responders had to reach the scene on foot and the lone survivor was “seriously injured” when responders finally got to them.

Rescue efforts were underway as of 3:15 p.m., according to Adams, and efforts to recover the bodies of the two deceased people could take several days.

Multiple agencies responded, including the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Thompson Valley EMS and the National Guard.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is the lead agency investigating the crash and the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will assist, according to Adams. The NTSB said it was also investigating the crash and identified the plane as a Cessna 182.

“This is one of those incidents that is very infrequent; it doesn't happen very often, but unfortunately our first responders have received more than their fair share of responses,” Adams said.

George Solheim lives in the area of ​​the accident. He described conditions as “extremely windy” on Saturday and heard the plane just before the crash. He said he could hear “a loud 'throttle up/down' immediately before a sudden silence at the time of the crash.” He couldn't hear the impact sounds coming from here.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis expressed his sympathy to the victims' families in a statement Saturday evening:

“I am saddened to learn of the loss of two dedicated members of the Civil Air Patrol, Pilot Susan Wolber and Aerial Photographer Jay Rhoten, who lost their lives in today's accident and my thoughts are with them Families, friends and colleagues, along with surviving co-pilot Randall Settergren, who was injured, served the Civil Air Patrol as volunteers who wanted to help make Colorado a better and safer place for all. The State of Colorado is grateful for his commitment to service and he will not be forgotten. I also want to thank the first responders who participated in the rescue and recovery efforts.

More from CBS News

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and managing editor at CBS News Colorado covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he has worked as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/plane-crashes-near-palisade-mountain-northern-colorado/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos