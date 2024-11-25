Unidentified drones spotted above three British military bases used by the US Air Force





Unidentified drones were spotted last week above three British air bases hosting US Air Force operations, the two countries confirmed, but did not say who might have sent the airborne devices .

The drones appeared at different times between Wednesday and Saturday, flying over the Royal Air Force bases of Mildenhall, Feltwell and Lakenheath in eastern England, all of which the US military uses for Army functions. the air.

The number of (unmanned aircraft systems) fluctuated and varied in size and configuration, a spokesperson for U.S. Air Forces Europe told the outlet.

A US F-15 takes off from RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk, to take part in a training mission with NATO forces in Spain and Portugal. PA Images via Getty Images

“Installation leadership determined that none of the incursions impacted base residents or critical infrastructure,” it added, without indicating whether they interpreted malicious intent.

“We take the threats seriously and maintain robust measures at defense sites,” a British Ministry of Defense representative said, adding that these measures include “anti-drone security capabilities.”

It is unclear whether the unmanned systems were hostile or not.

Neither country wanted to comment further, despite the whirlwind of questions these incidents could provoke.

An aerial view of RAF Mildenhall airfield October 25, 2017 in Mildenhall, England. Getty Images The entrance to Lakenheath, home of the US Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing, in eastern England. AFP via Getty Images

But the sightings follow an October report from the Wall Street Journal that said dozens of similar aircraft had been spotted flying over military bases in Virginia and Nevada over the past year.

Some officials suspect Russian or Chinese agents of deploying these drones to spy on American military assets.

But the military cannot shoot them down simply for spying, given the risks to civilian safety.

Mildenhall Base is home to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, the only permanent U.S. wing in Europe that conducts air refueling operations.

Lakenheath is home to the U.S. Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing, the foundation of its combat capability in Europe, known for its combat missions over Iraq and Afghanistan since 9/11.

Feltwell is primarily used for logistics and military housing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/11/24/us-news/unidentified-drones-spotted-over-three-british-military-bases-used-by-the-usaf/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos