Elon Musk has branded Britain as an oppressive police state.





Musk said: The British people are tired of their oppressive police state.

This comes a day after the tech entrepreneur, who held a government efficiency position under President Trump, reposted a graph showing Prime Minister Keir Starmus' falling approval ratings and added: The voice of the people is the great antidote.

The fight against the British government began in the summer. It began when he dove into the murder of three schoolgirls in the seaside town of Southport to set out his thoughts on policing in Britain, spread inaccurate claims about the government's response and criticized Starmer for running. . A two-tiered justice system that treats white people more harshly.

Downing Street has hit back after claiming civil war was inevitable in the UK, and has since been denied an invitation to a major investment summit in the autumn despite ministers attempting to rebuild bridges.

Musk's thoughts on Britain were not limited to criticizing Starmer this weekend.

He asked why British far-right leader Tommy Robinson was jailed over the summer after admitting he had breached a court order imposed after he spread libelous claims in a documentary about a Syrian refugee schoolboy being jailed. Musk also positively shared Robinson's documentary with his more than 200 million followers on the platform he owns.

In response to a series of comments on Monday, Starmer's official spokesman said the prime minister looked forward to working with President Trump and his entire team, including Elon Musk, to develop the “special UK-US relationship”.

