Storm Bert travel disruption has hit trains, flights and ferries. full analysis

Hundreds of thousands of travelers were unable to complete their trips around the UK at the weekend due to severe disruption caused by Storm Bert.

Major rail links were closed and around 400 flights serving UK airports were canceled or diverted on Sunday.

Damage from low pressure systems continues to cause major problems for transport networks, with rail passengers being hit particularly hard.

Key areas of confusion include:

rail

The Great Western Railway, which links South Wales and western England with London Paddington, was severely disrupted, with train operators urging passengers not to travel on all major intercity routes.

GWR said train services between London Paddington and Penzance via Bristol (Temple Meads and Parkway), Cardiff, Swansea, Cheltenham, Exeter St Davids and Plymouth are currently canceled due to flooding and landslides. Rail replacement buses are unlikely to operate.

Monday tickets will be accepted at GWR on Tuesdays, including peak service hours.

Southern, south of London, canceled a number of trains due to bad weather expected during the morning.

Northampton station on the West Coast main line is completely closed and London Northwestern Railway has warned of significant disruption due to the closure of one of its key stations. The train company warns: Northampton station is not accessible. The roads around the station are blocked.

Transport for Wales has warned that the route between Hereford and Abergavenny will be closed until this afternoon due to landslides. “Regional road closures have made alternative rail transport impossible, the organization said. The valley line north of Cardiff has also been significantly disrupted.

In Lancashire and Cumbria, the Lancaster to Barrow in Furness route will be closed until Friday at the earliest due to flooding in the Ulverston area.

Airline passengers planning to travel by train between London and Stansted Airport are being warned that no services will operate until 2pm on Monday at the earliest. National Rail said train services between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport could face significant delays, changes and cancellations due to a number of fallen trees damaging electricity wires between Broxbourne and Audley End.

In Scotland, an oil spill blocked the main road between Perth and Inverness. There are also speed restrictions on routes from Glasgow to Carlisle, Oban and Mallaig.

ferry

Anyone arriving at the main Caledonian MacBrayne ferry ports at Oban or Mallaig will have their onward sailings interrupted. All sailings between Oban and Barra and connections to South Harris are canceled for three days. Ferries from Mallaig to the Small Isle and Armadale in south Skye have been cancelled.

Individual cancellations and schedule changes may occur on other CalMac routes.

Services are now returning to normal in the Irish Sea and English Channel.

air

Tens of thousands of airline passengers were left without their seats after hundreds of flights were canceled and diverted on Sunday.

At least 388 UK flights were canceled on Sunday, according to aviation analytics company Cirium. Additionally, both London Gatwick and Heathrow airports have seen a number of diversions (where pilots decide to abort landings) and subsequent diversions.

London Heathrow was hit hardest with at least 234 cancellations on British Airways, which owns more than half the seats at Britain's largest airport.

London City Airport was effectively closed during the afternoon and evening due to the large number of arrivals.

A BA spokesperson said: To comply with air traffic restrictions imposed on us due to the severe weather caused by Storm Bert, we have had to reduce our schedule at London Heathrow Airport and London City Airport.

We apologize that these restrictions may have disrupted some customers' trips and are offering them the option to rebook or receive a refund.

Almost all flights are operating normally. Some long-haul overnight arrivals are arriving late due to delays in outbound flights, while the odd short-haul departure to SAS and Stockholm is canceled as flights cannot arrive on Sunday nights.

