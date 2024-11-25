UK weather: How long will the rainy and windy conditions last? Is another storm already approaching? | uk news





Storm Bert continues to wreak havoc in the UK, but how long is the heavy rain and winds expected to batter the UK?

The Met Office said Storm Bert will begin a “slow withdrawal” from the UK from Monday, marking the start of an uneasy day.

A yellow weather warning remains in place for northern Scotland.

It warns of heavy rain, especially in highlands, where 50 to 70 mm of rain is expected. The warning is in effect until midnight.

Storm Bert Latest: Follow Live Updates

Wind speeds of 50-60mph are likely in central Scotland, with gusts of up to 70mph possible near the coast and exposed bridges.

Andy Page, the Met Office's chief meteorologist, said the risk of snowfall had now reduced but rainfall “will affect most of the UK”.

Frequent showers are expected in Northern Ireland, northern England, Wales and western parts of the country, with the heaviest rain expected in south-west England and south Wales.

Mr Page said weather warnings “may still be revised” and urged people to “keep checking the latest forecast”.

Sky News meteorologist Christopher England warned there could be a risk of hail and thunderstorms in northern Scotland earlier this week.

0:29 Storm Burt causes flooding in Wales

As of Monday morning, hundreds of flood warnings and advisories were in place. Three of them – two in Wales and one in England – were “serious warnings”.

A further 160 flood warnings and more than 200 flood alerts have been issued by the Environment Agency in England, with eight flood warnings and 23 flood warnings in place in Wales at the time of writing.

Bert to clear UK by Tuesday

The Met Office said Storm Burt would finally clear the UK by Tuesday, bringing “quieter weather for many”.

However, some areas may not be without rain or wind for long, as forecasters say strong gusts and rainfall could resume Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Check the weather forecast for your area.

“It is unclear how long stable conditions will last, with rain expected to return to the westernmost areas until at least the end of the week,” the Met Office website said.

Chris England added: “Wednesday will see strong winds and heavy rain across the south, while the north will start off mostly fine with frost and fog.”

0:25 The woman lost her umbrella to Storm Butt.

“Thursday will look cool again but generally okay. Friday will be milder with a chance of rain across Ireland, Northern Ireland and north-west Scotland.”

He said the weekend would be “cloudy and breezy in the north and west, with a chance of rain at times” on Saturday.

When will the next storm be named?

Storm Bert was the second named storm of the season, after Storm Ashley brought similar wet and windy conditions in late October.

We can't know for sure when the next storm will arrive, but we already know that the National Weather Service will call it Storm Conall. Forecasters name storms in alphabetical order.

Storms are only named if they “have the potential to cause disruption or damage that could result in an amber or red alert,” which could be as early as next month, according to long-term forecasts.

“There are indications” there will be a wetter and windier interlude with a risk of snow between December 9 and 23, he added. “This situation seems more likely to prevail in mid-December.”

It is not yet known if this is strong enough to be named a storm.

