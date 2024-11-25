Lebanon: American weapons used in Israeli strike against journalists





(Beirut, November 25, 2024) An Israeli airstrike in Lebanon on October 25, 2024, that killed three journalists and injured four others was most likely a deliberate attack on civilians and an apparent war crime, Human Rights said Watch today.

Human Rights Watch determined that Israeli forces carried out the attack using an air-dropped bomb equipped with a U.S.-produced Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) guidance kit. The U.S. government should suspend arms transfers to Israel due to repeated illegal military attacks against civilians, for which U.S. officials may be complicit in war crimes.

Israel's use of American weapons to illegally attack and kill journalists far from any military targets is a terrible mark on the United States as well as Israel, said Richard Weir, senior researcher on crises, conflicts and weapons to Human Rights Watch. The Israeli army's previous deadly attacks on journalists, without any consequences, leave little hope that those responsible will be held accountable for these or future violations against the media.

The attack took place early in the morning at the Hasbaya Village Club Resort in Hasbaya, a town in southern Lebanon, where more than a dozen journalists had been staying for more than three weeks. Human Rights Watch found no evidence of fighting, military forces, or military activity in the immediate area at the time of the attack. Information reviewed by Human Rights Watch indicates that the Israeli military knew or should have known that journalists were staying in the area and in the targeted building. After initially saying its forces had struck a building where terrorists were operating, the Israeli military said hours later that the incident was being investigated.

Human Rights Watch interviewed eight people who were staying at or near the resort, including three injured journalists and the resort's owner. Human Rights Watch also visited the site on November 1 and verified 6 videos and 22 photos of the attack and its aftermath, as well as satellite images. There were no responses to letters sent to the Israeli army on November 14 containing findings and questions, nor to the Lebanese army on November 5 containing questions.

The attack on the building where the journalists were staying took place shortly after 3 a.m., according to interviews and video surveillance footage with the same time code. Most of the journalists were asleep. Zakaria Fadel, 25, an assistant cameraman for ISOL for Broadcast, a Lebanon-based provider of broadcast and satellite services, said he was brushing his teeth when the explosion threw him into the air.

A munition hit the one-story building and exploded when it hit the ground. The explosion killed Ghassan Najjar, a journalist and cameraman, Mohammad Reda, a satellite broadcast engineer, both with Al Mayadeen TV, and Wissam Kassem, a cameraman with Hezbollah-owned Al Manar TV. Al Mayadeen is a pan-Arab television channel based in Lebanon, a political ally of Hezbollah and the Syrian government.

Human Rights Watch verified videos taken minutes after the attack, which showed the targeted building completely destroyed and nearby buildings damaged. The strike brought down a wall of the adjacent building, seriously injuring ISOL for Broadcast cameraman Hassan Hoteit, 48, and significantly damaged the wall of a small building about 10 meters away, injuring other journalists, including Ali Mortada, 46, a cameraman. operator for Al Jazeera.

Mortada said he woke up to the explosion and chunks of concrete falling on him, injuring his face and right arm. When the debris stopped falling, he went to see if his colleagues were okay. He and others found Hoteit injured and the building destroyed. Mortada said he saw the bodies of Kassem and Najjar nearby. They found Redas' remains further away.

Shortly after, the resort concierge approached them and told them he had found two human legs in a room. Ehab el-Okdy, an Al Jazeera journalist who was staying at the complex, said he also saw the bodies and body parts of the dead journalists. We saw the bodies, he said. We saw that Mohammad Reda was broken everywhere.

Anoir Ghaida, owner of the complex, said the journalists arrived on October 1, following an evacuation order from the Israeli army to an area south of Hasbaya. The journalists were reporting from Ibl al-Saqi, an area included in the evacuation order.

The journalists said that from October 1 until the day of the attack, they made regular and repeated trips, reporting from the Hasbaya area, frequently doing live television reports from the top of a hill that overlooked much of southern Lebanon. The journalists and Ghaida said they would leave the station in the morning and return in the evening, around the same time each day. Most of the station's vehicles were marked Press or TV.

The journalists and Ghaida said they constantly heard the buzzing of aerial drones in the area, indicating that the area was most likely under Israeli surveillance. Before October 25, no attacks had taken place against the town of Hasbaya.

Since the current hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah began on October 8, 2023, the Israeli military has attacked and killed journalists and targeted the Al Mayadeen television channel. On October 23, Israeli forces attacked and destroyed an office used by Al Mayadeen in Beirut. Al Mayadeen had evacuated its staff from the building.

Israeli strikes killed at least six Lebanese journalists between October 8, 2023 and October 29, 2024, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Human Rights Watch found the October 13, 2023 attack, which killed Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah and injured six other journalists, to apparently constitute a war crime. On November 21, 2023, an Israeli strike killed two Lebanese journalists from Al Mayadeen TV, Rabih al-Maamari and Farah Omar, as well as their driver, Hussein Akil, in Tayr Harfa, southern Lebanon.

Human Rights Watch verified a photo and video of Najjar's funeral that showed his coffin wrapped in a Hezbollah flag and buried in a south Beirut cemetery where Hezbollah fighters are buried, near al-Maamari's grave . A Hezbollah spokesperson told Human Rights Watch on November 14 that Najjar had requested to be buried near his friend and colleague al-Maamari, but that Najjar was only a civilian and had no involvement in military activities.

Human Rights Watch found remains at the site of the attack and examined photographs of the remains collected by the complex's owner and determined that they matched a JDAM guidance kit assembled and sold by the American company Boeing. Human Rights Watch identified a remnant as part of the guidance kit actuation system that moves the ailerons. It carried a digital code identifying it as having been manufactured by Woodard, an American company that makes components for munitions guidance systems, including the JDAM. The JDAM is affixed to air-dropped bombs and helps guide them to a target using satellite coordinates, making the weapon accurate to within several meters.

Human Rights Watch wrote to Boeing and Woodard on November 14, but received no response. Businesses have responsibilities under the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises on Responsible Business Conduct and related directives to implement end, prevent, mitigate or remedy actual and potential violations of international humanitarian law that they cause, contribute to or are linked to.

Given widespread violations of the laws of war and Israel's lack of accountability, companies should end arms sales, recall weapons already sold wherever possible, and cease all support services for weapons already sold.

Human Rights Watch has previously documented the Israeli military's illegal use of U.S.-equipped weapons in a March strike that killed seven aid workers in southern Lebanon.

International humanitarian law, or the law of war, prohibits attacks against civilians and civilian objects. Journalists are considered civilians and are safe from attack as long as they do not directly participate in hostilities. Journalists cannot be attacked for their work as journalists, even if the opposing party considers the media to be biased or used for propaganda purposes. When carrying out an attack, warring parties must take all possible precautions to minimize damage to civilians and civilian objects. This involves taking all necessary measures to verify that the targets are military objectives.

Individuals who commit serious violations of the laws of war with criminal intent, that is, intentionally or recklessly, may be prosecuted for war crimes. Individuals may also be held criminally responsible for aiding, facilitating, aiding or abetting a war crime.

Lebanon should urgently accept the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court to give the court's prosecutor the mandate to investigate serious international crimes committed on the country's territory.

Israel's main allies – the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Germany – should suspend military assistance and arms sales to Israel, given the real risk that they will be used to commit serious abuse. U.S. policy prohibits arms transfers to states more likely to use them in violation of international law.

As evidence mounts of Israel's illegal use of U.S. weapons, including in apparent war crimes, U.S. officials must decide whether they will comply with U.S. and international law by halting U.S. arms sales. weapons to Israel or risk being found legally complicit in serious violations, Weir said.

