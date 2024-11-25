More rain is expected as cleanup begins





A severe “danger to life” flood warning has been issued for Northampton.

More rain is forecast for southern England and southern Wales on Tuesday and Wednesday. In the region, flooding and strong winds from Storm Butte caused major disruption to homes, roads and rail networks.

At least five people died as storms tore across Britain last weekend, sparking criticism over lack of preparation and warning.

Severe flood warnings for the River Nene in Northamptonshire remain in force, with a “danger to life and risk of significant disruption” as the holiday park was flooded for the third time this year.

Environment Secretary Steve Reid said more flooding was likely this week but should be “less severe” than Sunday.

He told the Commons on Monday that around 28,000 properties were protected by Environment Agency flood defenses.

He said around 107 properties were flooded across England, “mainly due to flooding of rivers and surface water”.

Residents in flood-affected areas have had to undertake extensive clean-up operations, while one business owner told the BBC his store was devastated.

“This time everything is gone,” said Laura Jones, who runs a craft shop in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire.

“Business is completely over. We've been swept away by floods too many times.”

Politicians and residents in south Wales, one of the areas hardest hit by the flooding, criticized a lack of preparation and lack of warning from officials.

Clean-up work is underway in Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, with local residents saying they have not learned any lessons from Storm Dennis, which left much of the town under water in 2020.

One resident, Paula, said authorities “promised us the world but delivered nothing.”

About 200 homes were flooded in the area.

Rhondda Cynon Taf council leader Andrew Morgan said he was “surprised” that only amber weather warnings had been issued.

Heledd Fychan, Plaid Cymru Senedd member for South Wales Central, said the warning came too late. “We’re just lucky this isn’t worse.”

The Environment Agency has issued more than 100 warnings meaning flooding is expected, with almost 150 flood warnings in place across England on Monday.

Police warned against all unnecessary travel and told people “not to drive through floodwaters of any depth”.

Local fire and rescue services said evacuations were underway at the Billing Aquadrome resort, where around 1,000 people were affected.

Some residents in south-east Wales have been advised to boil their water before using it to avoid contamination.

Scotland has been less affected by flooding, with five warnings and alerts in place. None have been issued in Northern Ireland.

However, Storm Bert is currently centered in northwest England and tracking east across Scotland, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

This is a scene from a flooded street in Cwmtillery, south Wales, where people have been forced out of their homes due to a combination of mud.

A caravan at Billing Aquadrome Holiday Park near Northampton was flooded.

Flooding damaged the pub in the village of Bergfield, near Reading, Berkshire.

Blocked and flooded rail lines led some train operators to cancel services in several areas on Monday.

Great Western Railway, which operates trains between London and south-west England, advised passengers not to travel on any route.

West Midlands Railway has warned there could be significant disruption to some lines after flooding in Northamptonshire.

National Rail warned that traffic congestion could occur across England, Wales and Scotland and advised customers to check their routes before travelling.

Drivers are also being affected, with many roads closed in flood-affected areas across the UK.

Schools were also closed due to severe flooding.

At least 30 schools closed in Wales on Monday, more than a dozen in Wiltshire and seven in Oxfordshire.

Around 57 children were rescued from a coach taking them to school near Evesham, Worcestershire, when they became trapped in a flooded ditch.

The students traveled to land in a fire rescue boat.

'I feel a little empty and paralyzed'

Becky Lyons found her pet store flooded during Sunday's storm.

In Wiltshire, Chippenham town center came to a halt after the River Avon burst its banks.

Becky Lyons, who runs a pet store in the village, said her home was under several feet of water. “I feel a little empty and numb. I put everything into this store.”

Ben Ruddy, whose fish and chip shop was flooded in Lydney, Gloucestershire, said: “The sandbags didn't do much. Within a few hours the water was over them.”

In Worcestershire, police are investigating footage of bow waves hitting shop windows as a tractor drives through a flooded street.

Louise Preston, who runs a pottery shop in Tenbury Wells, said her shop's front window was shattered by water as the tractor passed by.

West Mercia Police said they were “aware of a video circulating on social media”.

West Midlands Fire Service warned people not to drive due to flooding on Sunday.

WATCH: Tractor driver criticized for passing through flooded Tenbury Wells

Details have been released about the five men who died as a result of last weekend's bad weather.

North Wales Police have confirmed that the body of 75-year-old dog walker Brian Perry has been found after he went missing near the River Conwy in Trefriw on Sunday.

Mohammed Wahid, a 34-year-old man, died on Saturday after his car crashed into a wall in the snow in Shipley, West Yorkshire.

On Saturday, three other men died in car crashes. A man has died after his car crashed into a tree on the A34 in Winnell, Hampshire, and another man crashed on the A45 near Flore, Northamptonshire, during rush hour.

A third man, in his 80s, died while driving a Ford in Colne, Lancashire.

The Met Office will carry out a full assessment of Bert Storm but said it was “well predicted” in advance, with a number of warnings issued.

Natural Resources Wales said the government body would “absolutely” look into complaints about lack of preparation.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed said the government had invested $2.4 billion to upgrade England's flood defenses, which he described as “the worst on record”.

