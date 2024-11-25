The United States is on the cusp of a nuclear renaissance. A problem: Americans are afraid of waste





BUCHANAN, New York CNN –

The Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant was an energy giant for 50 years, generating a quarter of the electricity that powered New York City's iconic, bright skyline.

It is well into its decommissioning process after its closure in 2021: the remaining waste from the radioactive fuel that once generated all that energy has been locked away in more than 120 enormous metal and concrete containers.

The huge containers are welded and lined up behind barbed wire fences, monitored 24/7 by security guards armed with long guns.

It's one of many misconceptions about nuclear power: America's nuclear waste isn't buried in a mountain or nestled deep in a deep rock cavern. It is enclosed in coffin-shaped barrels and distributed to more than 50 locations across the country.

Most other countries with long-standing nuclear power programs are considering creating a permanent home for these spent fuel canisters. This is not the case for the United States. Congress's decades-old idea to bury them deep in Nevada's Yucca Mountain is long dead and no alternative has ever been identified.

Read this next: China is winning this tech race. Trump wants to throw in the towel.

This is almost entirely because Americans are largely opposed to living near nuclear waste and wary of attempts by governments or utilities to allay nuclear fears. The byproduct of nuclear energy is still associated with atomic bombs or nuclear fusions. In reality, what comes out of the reactors is far from the dangerous, radioactive sludge seen in movies or conjured up in our imaginations.

People imagine it looks like Homer Simpson's barrels of green stuff, said Paul Murray, the U.S. Department of Energy's deputy assistant secretary for nuclear waste. Spent fuel metal rods containing uranium pellets are extremely safe when properly sealed, Murray said.

Nuclear power waste poses so little danger that a person would have to stay nearby for an entire year to be exposed to as much radiation as one or two X-rays, said Brian Vangor, waste storage supervisor at Indian Point.

But the perception of danger is quickly becoming one of the nation's biggest obstacles to getting a glut of climate-friendly energy onto the grid.

Nuclear start-ups, including one led by Bill Gates, are investing billions of dollars in new wave reactor technology. Two massive reactors recently came online in Georgia, and a burst of activity in the AI ​​field has tech giants scrambling to bring power plants like Three Mile Island, Pennsylvania, back to life. of the infamous nuclear meltdown of the Americas.

As America's nuclear power renaissance dawns, federal officials are imploring communities to say yes to storing spent fuel. No state has yet raised its hand to store the country's nuclear waste, despite the lucrative deals it could foment. Not even temporarily.

Holtec, for example, the company that now owns the decommissioned Indian Point, is considering a site in New Mexico to store its spent fuel.

Officials in New Mexico, where the Manhattan Project tested the first nuclear bombs without informing surrounding communities what was happening, flatly reject the idea.

It is not because we have adequate geology, a small population and a large territory that we accept becoming an additional sacrifice zone for the country's defense industry or even for the industrial electric, said James Kenney, secretary of the New Mexico Department of the Environment.

Other Western countries that have gone all-in on nuclear power, including Finland, Sweden and Canada, have spent years offering sweet deals to communities to host permanent repositories, either in the form of cash , either in the form of investments in new medical facilities, libraries, community centers or other public centers. buildings.

The United States took a more brutal approach. Congress's decision in the late 1980s to bury the nation's nuclear waste deep in Nevada's Yucca Mountain was made largely without consulting Nevada state officials, let alone its residents.

The United States has followed the decide-announce-defend model, which is clearly a failure, said Allison McFarlane, a former chair of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission who wrote a book about the Yucca Mountain saga.

The decision sparked a storm of negative reactions. State leaders dubbed it the Nevada bill and fought it tooth and nail. Some scientists and state officials were concerned about Yucca's history of seismic activity and feared that the deposit would be further exposed to free oxygen, increasing the risk of radiation leaks.

Congress's saying, without asking, calcified opposition in a state that had no nuclear power plants and whose desert was the site of more than 900 Cold War-era atomic bomb tests.

This, combined with fears of transporting nuclear waste through Las Vegas, the state's economic engine and national party capital, sealed Yucca's fate. It was Harry Reid of Nevada who put the final nail in Yucca's coffin when he became Senate Majority Leader.

Murray, a soft-spoken Brit who has worked in nuclear power for decades, is on a mission to make waste less scary.

Its first challenge is to allay public concerns about transporting nuclear waste to a possible temporary storage site that has yet to be determined. Murray's office will embark on a mission next year to put fuel storage containers through a very creative and very public stress test, using the scenario people fear most.

We want to take a package, we want to crash a train into it, drop it on a hard surface, drive it into an abutment, set it on fire, drop it into a lake, fish it out, Murray said. Do they want us to throw turkeys or chickens at him? They will.

This series of exploits has one goal: to show, not tell, that spent nuclear fuel is safe. Many other countries, such as France, the United Kingdom and Japan, regularly transport their spent fuel drums by train, ship or even truck.

The other big item on Murray's list is asking states to raise their hands to temporarily take in the nation's spent fuel.

Basically, we can make any state that shows up work, Murray said.

Until now, States have been resolutely opposed to its application.

Texas leaders are pushing back against their state's temporary solution, and a case over the future of nuclear waste storage in Texas and neighboring New Mexico is headed to the Supreme Court.

New Mexico recently passed a ban on nuclear waste storage to prevent Holtec, which owns several other nuclear power plants in addition to Indian Point, from completing a storage site there.

Kenney, the state's environment secretary, said his opposition was defending people who experienced health problems while working in the state's uranium mines or living near the waste produced by these mines.

Even attempts to clean up waste from former uranium mines in New Mexico have proven controversial. High school students in Thoreau, New Mexico, protested an EPA plan to do just that because the agency proposed storing waste in their town.

Historically, the government has not treated Navajos and Native Americans properly, Thoreau High School senior Ezekiel Gonzales told CNN. We cannot trust our government because of what it has done to us. This makes me angry and I'm pretty sure it makes everyone else in my town angry.

Taxpayers have already paid $47 billion in storage costs for all unhoused nuclear waste, and that price will continue to rise until the federal government finds a permanent solution.

The longer we wait to do it, the more they will have to pay, said Frank Rusco, director of the U.S. Government Accountability Office, which focuses on energy.

This is why some experts advocate another solution, albeit more politically delicate: recycling. France has been doing this for years, converting spent plutonium into a product that can return to reactors and generate more energy.

America's massive cache of 94,000 tons of spent fuel represents wasted money, some experts say.

It's not necessarily a one-time process, said Greg Piefer, founder and CEO of Shine Technologies, a nuclear fusion company exploring reprocessing. Each time you burn it, you can generate more plutonium, and then you burn that plutonium again.

But first, the country would have to build a facility to actually recycle and reuse waste, and it would be expensive to build.

And as with Yucca Mountain, Congress should amend an existing law intended to deter gun proliferation.

It's a nuclear option worth considering as costs to taxpayers and energy demand skyrocket. On this point, some legislators agree.

Reprocessing should be part of the debate and discussion, given its cost, Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico told CNN. If there is anything going into the soil, it should be the smallest amount.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/25/climate/nuclear-energy-waste/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos