British Championships 2024: Jack Lisowski produces a stunning display to beat Mark Selby.





Jack Lisowski emerged victorious in a high-class clash with Mark Selby in the opening round of the British Championships on Sunday.

Considered a clash of styles, both men displayed groundbreaking excellence in a contest that ebbed and flowed.

Selby raced out to a three-frame lead, but Lisowski countered with three frames of his own.

Lisowski fell behind again when Selby finished seventh, but he refused to wilt and found another gear to secure a stunning 6-4 win.

Selby made a brilliant start to the contest, hitting a superb opening red and finishing at 119.

Lisowski's opening shot of the tournament wasn't bad, but it was an example of Selby finding a brilliant pot, and Lisowski showed that his confidence wasn't broken by knocking in a fine red in the top of the second.

He got out of position and failed to plant, which led to Selby countering with a break of 59, which proved enough for him to double his lead.

The only thing that brought Lisowski to the table in the third was his breakoff shot. He allowed Selby to put his hand on the table, albeit well behind the balk line, and stroked a glorious red into the bottom right corner.

Selby shows a surprising red at the start of frame 3 against Lisowski.

Video source: Eurosport

The two-time British champion split the cluster brilliantly, a sign of his confidence, and powered through a two-ton match of 136 to extend his lead to three frames.

It was to Lisowski's credit, who stayed on the ice for three frames, that he made a nice red in the fourth and made the break on 55.

His contribution ended when he was in-off and looked set to spark a Selby counter, but the latter missed his first ball in live play at the break on 32 and Lisowski returned to get the frame on the board.

Lisowski's career has been a mix of highlight reel pots and inexplicable mistakes. They both appeared on the show in episode 5, where he hosted a fancy pot but missed out on a simple pink one.

The bigger surprise came when Selby missed a red when trying to pinch the pocket a little and Lisowski responded with 65 to reduce the deficit to one.

Selby was faultless for three frames but pressure from Lisowski led to an error and he was severely punished for an error in the sixth when Lisowski broke 100 to level the scores.

Lisowski won the sixth frame against Selby in the British Championship with a century break.

Video source: Eurosport

Slow breaks cost Lisowski in frames one and three and contributed to his downfall in the seventh when Selby was all out for 61 after seeing the opening red.

Selby was a firm favorite to finish eighth after taking a 55-point lead, but Lisowski produced a thrilling 70-point counter to clinch the frame and level the contest.

Lisowski took the lead for the first time in a match built on a break of 61. But he was put through the wringer when Selby went for two snookers to snatch the frame.

Selby got one with a wicked shot from behind the green, but Lisowski held his nerve to take the lead.

Selby played outstanding snooker against Lisowski in the British Championships.

Video source: Eurosport

Lisowski's trophyless career has been well documented and his form this season has been poor. But if there was tension he didn't show it when he opened the 10th hole with a break of 42 and returned for his second contribution to leave Selby calling for a snooker.

Selby kept running but couldn't get them as Lisowski pulled off a big win in the last 16 to set up a clash with Ali Carter.

Watch and stream the best snooker action, including the British Championships, live and on demand with Eurosport on Discovery+.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.com/snooker/uk-championship/2024-2025/uk-championship-2024-jack-lisowski-produces-stunning-display-beat-mark-selby_sto20056992/story.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos