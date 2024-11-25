2-year-old migrant girl tells cops she came to the U.S. alone to reunite with her parents





A 2-year-old migrant girl who was stopped at the US border, holding a piece of paper with a name and phone number written on it, told cops she was there to reunite with her parents, a video shows tragic video.

The child from El Salvador, dressed in a bright pink jacket, was among a group of more than 200 illegal migrants – including 60 unaccompanied minors – arrested Sunday after crossing the border from Maverick County, Texas, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety released footage of the little girl admitting to cops that she was traveling alone as she answered a series of questions.

The child from El Salvador was part of a group of more than 200 illegal migrants, including 60 unaccompanied minors.

When the officer asked where she was going, the child was filmed saying, “With my mom and dad.”

When asked where her parents were, she replied, “United States.”

The toddler could be seen displaying a small piece of yellow paper that authorities said had a name and number written on it.

“This is a stark example of the precarious journey these children make from their home countries and how criminal organizations smuggle these children across the southern border and further inland,” said Lt. Chris Olivarez in an article on X.

“Regardless of political views, it is unacceptable for a child to be exposed to dangerous criminal trafficking networks. »

In another video, police filmed dozens of underage migrants lined up in rows as they talked about their age and place of origin.

More than 529,000 migrant children have entered the United States under the Biden administration, data shows. Toby Canham for the New York Post

It also happens that more than 529,000 migrant children have entered the United States under the Biden administration, according to the latest Customs and Border Protection data.

Meanwhile, a shocking report released in August found that the Biden-Harris administration lost track of more than 320,000 migrant children who crossed the border without their parents.

President-elect Donald Trump's border enforcement official, Tom Homan, has already pledged to crack down on illegal crossings — and plans to inspect the border with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott later this week.

Homan, who served as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during Trump's first term, revealed last week that he would employ the U.S. military to perform non-law enforcement tasks to facilitate expulsions of illegal migrants.

