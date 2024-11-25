UK minister warns of AI arms race with Russia because Putin 'wants destruction' | Science, Climate and Technology News





Britain is engaged in a “new AI arms race” with countries such as Russia and North Korea, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said on Monday.

Minister Pat McFadden will address the NATO Cyber ​​Defense Conference at Lancaster House, warning the UK and its allies that “cyber warfare is now an everyday reality”.

“There is no doubt about it: the UK and other countries in this room are watching Russia. We know exactly what they are doing and we are countering their attacks, both overtly and behind the scenes,” he said.

“Putin is a man who wants destruction, not peace.”

Read more: Russia ready to attack UK with cyber attack

Image: Pat McFadden. Photo: AP

McFadden will announce a new Laboratory for AI Security Research (LASR) to keep up with adversaries.

“AI is already revolutionizing many aspects of life, including national security,” he said.

“But as we develop this technology, there is a risk that it could be weaponized against us, as our adversaries are also exploring ways to use AI on the physical and cyber battlefield.”

china threat

According to technology investor Andrew Levi, U.S. officials recently discovered a Chinese attack on the country's communications infrastructure, in which agents “penetrated very deep, extracting all kinds of sensitive information from U.S. communications.” He said.

“This shows that this is not just a Russian problem,” he told Sky News.

In May, GCHQ director-general Anne Kist-Butler said the intelligence agency now had “more resources on China than on any other single mission” after China was accused of hacking the Ministry of Defense's payroll system and stealing data on British voters from the Electoral Commission. “We are investing,” he said. .

According to Sergey Shykevitch, who leads threat intelligence research at cybersecurity firm Check Point, in recent months the cybersecurity firm has reported “a number of cyberattacks against targets in the United Kingdom.” “It increased by 72%,” he said.

“It is certainly possible to reduce the risk posed by these attacks with the right investments and a national cybersecurity strategy,” he told Sky News. “But we must remember that one successful attack is enough for the attacker to achieve his goal, and the defender must be able to stop 100% of the attacks.”

AI ‘is just one part of the puzzle’

The new AI lab will receive an initial £8.22 million in government funding before attracting further investment and collaboration from industry.

But one expert has said Sky News AI is just “one piece of the puzzle” when it comes to making the UK less vulnerable to cyberattacks.

“We need to fundamentally change our posture and invest in our networks,” said Stephen Kines, CEO of British cybersecurity company Goldilock.

He said the UK's “legacy infrastructure” left the country vulnerable and adding AI protection on top of that was like having a “nice front door” with a security camera doorbell, but an “old-fashioned back door”.

“That’s the problem we have: we have a backdoor that has no security at all,” he said.

Mr Kines suggested the UK would be better off implementing a physical “kill switch” on its grid to protect against Russian attacks and reduce the number of access points connected to the internet.

“If you get down to the physical layer, you can actually defeat the Russians because they can’t physically penetrate you from thousands of miles away.”

Alongside the new institute, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster will announce a new £1m incident response project to share expertise to help allies respond more effectively to cyber incidents.

