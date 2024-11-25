Southern District of New York | U.S. Attorney Damian Williams announces planned resignation from the Southern District of New York





Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, who served as the district's chief federal law enforcement officer, today announced his intention to resign as States Attorney -United States, effective December 13 at 11:59 p.m., 2024. Edward Y. Kim, who currently serves as Assistant United States Attorney, will become Acting United States Attorney upon his departure.

United States Attorney Damian Williams said: Today is a bittersweet day for me as I announce my resignation as United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. It's bitter in the sense that I'm leaving my dream job, running an institution that I love and which has the best civil servants in the world. This is pleasing as I am confident that I will be leaving at a time when the Office is operating at an incredibly high level, meeting and exceeding its already high standards of excellence, integrity and independence. This success is due to the career attorneys, staff members and law enforcement officers of this office. Working with them during my tenure has been the privilege of my life. They are worthy custodians of the Office's tradition of doing the right thing, in the right way, for the right reasons. They are patriots. They are my family. And I will miss them very much.

I thank President Biden for nominating me as United States Attorney and Attorney General Garland for leading the department and supporting the Southern District of New York during my term. It has been an honor to serve the American people.

