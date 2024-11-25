United States Women's National Team goalkeeping legend Alyssa Naeher announces retirement from international soccer





CHICAGO (November 25, 2024) Alyssa Naeher, one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of the United States women's national team and the only goalkeeper in the history of women's soccer to record a shutout in a World Cup final and an Olympic gold medal match, it was officially announced. retirement from international football.

Naeher is in London with the U.S. team as they prepare for matches against England on November 30 and the Netherlands in The Hague on December 3. This will be his final trip with the USWNT, ending a successful 11-year international career. during which she won two World Cups and was part of three World Cup teams and three Olympic teams. She was the starting goalkeeper for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup champions and 2024 Olympic gold medalists. She also helped support the United States to the Women's Under-20 World Cup title. FIFA 2008.

Her first senior team cap came on December 18, 2014, in a 7–0 win over Argentina in Brazil, and she enters the two matches in Europe with an all-time record of 88W-6L-14L and a goals allowed average. of 0.50 for his career.

Having the opportunity to be a part of the USWNT for the past 15 years has been the greatest honor, Naeher said. When I started this journey, I could never have imagined where it would take me, and now I find myself very grateful for all the incredible teammates I have shared the field with; teammates who became lifelong friends. To all my teammates, coaches and staff, thank you for pushing me, supporting me and making me a better person/player every day. A special thank you goes to my family. You have traveled all over the world and been by my side every step of the way and I love you all.

This is a special team to be a part of and I am beyond proud of what we have accomplished on and off the field. The memories I have created over the years will last me a lifetime. I know a chapter is ending, but I'm very excited to continue to see the growth of this team moving forward and what more they can accomplish.

Naeher, 36, will play for the Chicago Stars in the 2025 NWSL season, but ends a memorable international career that saw her move into third place all-time for goalie caps (113 ), starts (110), wins (88) and shutouts. (68) behind only fellow USWNT goalie legends Hope Solo and Briana Scurry. She became the United States' starting goalkeeper in 2017 and has earned a cap every year from her debut in 2014 until 2024. Her shutout percentage is higher than Solo and Scurry, although in fewer games.

Naeher's performances at the last four world championships, the 2019 and 2023 FIFA Women's World Cups and the 2021 and 2024 Olympic Games, have firmly sealed her status as one of the greatest to ever hold the position . Her surreal calm under pressure, distribution from the back, overall consistency in net and a litany of epic saves in the biggest moments cemented her forever in USWNT history.

During the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal, Naeher made one of the most memorable and important plays in United States history when she saved Steph Houghton's penalty in the 83rd minute to help the United States earn a 2–1 victory over England and a draw. place in the final, where the United States won 2-0 against the Netherlands and Naeher earned the shutout.

At the French Olympics last summer, she posted four shutouts as the United States made an inspiring run to the Olympic gold medal. His four clean sheets broke Solo's previous record for most goalkeepers in USWNT history at a single Olympics.

During his career, Naeher made 22 appearances for the USWNT, all starting at the World Cup and Olympics, recording a total of 12 clean sheets and allowing only 12 goals. Five of his clean sheets at the world championships came in knockout matches.

A three-time Olympian, Naeher supported Solo at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio and made five starts at the delayed 2021 Olympics in Tokyo in the United States' run to the bronze medal before being injured in the semifinals against Canada.

She produced an unforgettable match against the Netherlands in the quarter-final at Tokyo 2021, saving one penalty at the end of regulation time and two in the shootout, while making several crucial saves during regulation time and in overtime to s secure a place in the medal round.

A two-time Women's World Cup champion, Naeher supported Solo during the United States' 2015 title run before playing every minute of France's seven 2019 World Cup matches, allowing just three goals while obtaining four shutouts, including one. in the Final. When she started the opening match of this World Cup in France, it was the first time in more than two decades that a player other than Solo or Scurry played in goal at a world championship for the UNITED STATES.

Playing in her second World Cup as a starter in 2023, Naeher was once again excellent, playing every minute, earning three shoutouts and allowing just one goal in the four games. She scored a penalty herself in the shootout, becoming the first goalkeeper to shoot and score a penalty in the history of the Women's World Cup, and came within millimeters of extending the shootout, only for the ball to infamously go over the line. by the thinnest margins.

In 2024, she won her 100th cap, making her the third goalkeeper in United States history to do so – in the quarterfinal victory over Colombia in the Concacaf W Gold Cup. She played a remarkable match in the semi-final against Canada, putting in a heroic performance in the penalty shootout in which she saved three of Canada's four attempts from the spot and buried her own penalty attempt. Naeher became the first goalkeeper in USWNT history to make three or more saves in a penalty shootout.

Amazingly, she would do it again in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup championship match, once again denying Canada three shots on goal while burying her own.

Naeher was the starting goalkeeper for the United States at the 2008 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Chile, starting five of the six matches while allowing only one goal at the very end of the 2-1 against North Korea in the World Cup final. and won the Golden Glove as the tournament's best goalkeeper. Naeher also played for the United States at the U-16 and U-17 levels and participated in the U.S. Under-14 Identification Camp in 2002.

Alyssa Michele Naeher grew up in Connecticut, where she was an elite high school basketball player, scoring over 2,000 points, and dreamed of one day playing hoops for the powerhouse University of Connecticut. His sporting future, however, would be played out on grass rather than hardwood. She was a three-time all-state selection at Christian Heritage School. During her youth club career, she played with Yankee United from U-12 to U-15, then from U-16 to U-19, she moved to South Central, where she won a championship title. 'State. She was recruited to Penn State University, where she played 88 games in goal and earned All-America honors in 2007 and 2008. She was the Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year in 2007.

At the professional club level, Naeher is one of the last NWSL players to play in the ill-fated WPS where she played for her native Boston Breakers from 2010 to 2011. She then had a valuable stint in Germany with Turbine Potsdam before returning to play for the Breakers in the new NWSL. She was the league's goalkeeper of the year in 2014.

In the fall of 2015, she was traded to the Chicago Red Stars and played there the last nine years, setting and holding all of the club's goaltending records. She is also the NWSL's all-time leader in saves and appearances by a goalkeeper and will have the chance to extend those marks next season.

Known as the first to rise in the morning for Team USA during her career, her teammates will long remember her love of sitting quietly with an early morning cup of coffee and her crossword puzzles. She achieved one of her life goals when her name was an answer in the New York Times crossword.

